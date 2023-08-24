Samsung is on the verge of unveiling its ChatGPT-like generative AI, according to a new report. To recap, Samsung ran into some security breaches earlier this year due to employees improperly using ChatGPT.

Reportedly, semiconductor employees shared sensitive code with the ChatGPT global databanks. As a result, Samsung came up with new rules to ensure this doesn't happen again. The Korean brand even banned AI tools including ChatGPT, citing security concerns back in March.

Much to the relief of its employees, Samsung promised to develop its own generative AI engine for corporate use. In addition to this, an earlier report claims the company is testing ChatGPT integration for its Internet Browser.

Samsung wants to avoid running into security breach issues

Also, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding Samsung's purported in-house ChatGPT alternative for a while now. During a lecture at Yonsei University in June, Samsung's Kye Hyun Kyung put these speculations to rest by confirming that the company is developing a ChatGPT-like tool.

While details about Samsung's generative AI tool are still scarce, the folks at SamMobile suggest it could be made in collaboration with Naver Corp. A separate report by Korea Daily indicates Samsung is set to give us a glimpse into its generative AI tool next month.

If this report is anything to go by, Samsung could be prepping to unveil its generative AI for the first time. According to the local media, the company plans to unveil its new AI tool at the Real Summit 2023 event, which is slated to take place on September 12.

So, it is safe to say that Real Summit 2023 will be the first time Samsung will show off its in-house generative AI tool to the public, the media, and its clients. On the downside, Samsung's AI tool isn't meant for public use like its competitors ChatGPT and Bard.

Other key details about Samsung's AI tool

Notably, the tool is designed by Samsung for Samsung employees. It will reportedly help boost productivity through coding support, emails, document summarisation, and more. Samsung is expected to start testing coding support and other features in October.

According to recently spotted trademark application, Samsung's own generative AI tool will be called 'Simply Chat.' pic.twitter.com/IjrtXRydNe — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) August 24, 2023

The tool will be available to Samsung employees either by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Samsung will conduct the beta testing behind closed doors. The word on the street is that Samsung's AI tool will carry the "Simply Chat" moniker. Alternatively, it might be called "FabriX."

Samsung's self-developed generative AI, "FabrlX," is scheduled to be unveiled for the first time next month.https://t.co/Vp2Fw0qvXu pic.twitter.com/oXjQWJxEUV — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 23, 2023

Earlier this month, a trademark application at the KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) was spotted. The Designate Goods section in the trademark application alludes to "computer programs and computer software for language and speech processing based on machine learning."