Samsung boss TM Roh says bringing dust-proofing capabilities to foldable devices is an arduous task. Still, the Korean brand is trying to develop dustproof foldable smartphones.

Unlike previously launched foldable phones, newfangled handsets with folding form factors are more durable and more powerful. On top of that, they are more affordable compared to their predecessors.

However, manufacturers are still struggling to make their foldable phones dustproof. As a result, dust can get into small gaps and the hinges of a foldable phone and damage the delicate components. This could lead to multiple problems like screen flickering and unresponsive touch screens.

Samsung is considered one of the world's best manufacturers of foldable smartphones. In fact, the word on the street is that the Korean tech giant will be mass-producing Tesla's fifth-generation HW 5.0 auto chip as well.

Samsung is hopeful despite the challenges

In the meantime, Samsung has been leaving no stone unturned in a bid to offer a solution for dust proofing. The company's recently unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones are both water-resistant.

On the downside, both Samsung foldable phones lack dust-resistant capabilities. Now, a report by Biz Watch claims Samsung's mobile boss TM Roh has confirmed that the company is working on developing a dust-proofing solution.

Notably, the report suggests the top executive is hopeful that future models will come with dust proofing capabilities. However, trying to dustproof foldable phones can turn out to be a backbreaking task for manufacturers.

One of the biggest challenges Samsung and other manufacturers are facing is the type of materials used to make foldable phones. These materials are more susceptible to dust ingress because they are usually flexible and porous.

Also, it is hard to completely seal a complex moving part like the hinge. Undeterred by these challenges, Samsung believes it can develop a dust-proofing solution that works. The company is no stranger to developing water-resistant phones.

So, the Korean brand will be applying this knowledge to make dust-proofing available on its upcoming foldable phones. Also, Samsung has teamed up with suppliers to make new materials and develop manufacturing processes that make foldable phones more dust-resistant.

Understandably, Samsung will take some time to come up with an effective and affordable dust-proofing solution. Last month, leaker Ice Universe claimed Samsung employees were disappointed with the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 'boring' design.

As far as I know, the boring design of the Galaxy Z Fold5 has caused some complaints from Samsung employees. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2023

So, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung's next-generation foldable phones will undergo a design overhaul as well. Currently, the company is confident it will be able to overcome the challenge to develop a dust-proofing solution.

Why do foldable phones need a dust-proofing solution?

It is worth noting that the Galaxy Fold and Flip foldable phones are still extremely fragile. Reviewers found dust could easily get into the hinge and damage the display of the first iteration of the Fold. Samsung claimed it fixed most of these issues in the second Fold.

According to a Bloomberg report, Samsung fixed most of these issues by shrinking down the gaps by the hinge and adding plastic caps to stop dust or debris from getting in. Still, it is recommended that Samsung foldable phone owners should avoid using their phones in dusty environments.

Moreover, they should regularly clean the handset using a soft cloth. Lastly, they should buy a dustproof case for their foldable phone. This will help consumers protect their foldable phones from dust damage and ensure they stay in good condition for longer.

The future of foldable phones

Samsung is determined to develop dustproof foldable phones. However, it is still unclear whether dustproof foldable phones will hit store shelves in the near future.

Nevertheless, this will be a major breakthrough as far as the foldable phone market is concerned. Also, a wider range of users will be interested in getting their hands on foldable phones. As a result, foldable phones will garner more popularity among consumers in the years to come.