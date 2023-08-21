If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Samsung is working on a mammoth 440MP camera sensor. Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which houses a 200MP camera.

According to a reliable tipster, the Korean brand is currently developing four new sensors including a huge 440MP camera. However, it is unclear whether the aforesaid sensor will be used in an upcoming Galaxy smartphone.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), tipster Revegnus, who has a strong track record of leaking Samsung secrets, said the South Korean tech firm is probably working on four different camera sensors.

50MP ISOCELL GN6 sensor with 1.6-micron pixels

200MP HP7 sensor with 0.7-micron pixels

An unnamed 320MP sensor

440MP HU1 sensor

440MP HU1 sensor

Revegnus did not divulge key details about the sensor's specs. Nevertheless, the leaker confirmed that Samsung is developing it. An earlier report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could outperform the existing Galaxy S23 Ultra in the photography department.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung will use this massive sensor in the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra (or one of its other Galaxy smartphones). However, a 91mobiles report claims the sensor might be used in the automotive or industrial space.

To recap, Samsung claimed back in 2020 that it will start developing a camera that has a resolution equivalent to the human eye (500MP to 600MP). The 440MP sensor could be Samsung's push in this direction.

320MP sensor

According to the tipster, Samsung will use the unnamed 320MP sensor in its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The handset will reportedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, which supports cameras with up to 320MP resolution.

200MP HP7 sensor

In their post, Revegnus claimed that the 200MP HP7 sensor with 0.7-micron pixels was originally slated to arrive on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, Samsung canceled the plan due to high production costs.

Samsung ISOCELL sensors being mass-produced in the latter half of 2024.



- 200MP with 0.6μm HP7

- 50MP with 1.6μm GN6

- 440MP with ??μm HU1 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 17, 2023

This camera sensor could resemble the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP HP2 camera. However, it will have larger pixels.

50MP ISOCELL GN6 sensor

The 50MP sensor will not be used in a Samsung phone, according to the tipster. Instead, it might be used by Chinese manufacturers. This is probably Samsung's first 1-inch camera that competes with Sony's 1-inch IMX989 sensor. This Sony sensor is available in the Vivo X90 Pro+ flagship smartphone.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Samsung is reportedly on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Also, some Galaxy S24 units will reportedly pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chip with on-device LLM capabilities.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to house a 200MP (or 400MP) main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope lens on the back. Upfront, the phone could feature a 12MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design leaked

While Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet, an official-looking Galaxy S24 Ultra concept video has popped up on the internet. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon.

Still, the rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the much-awaited Galaxy S23 Ultra successor. The word on the street is that the handset will be strong and light. Also, it will reportedly come in a new titanium frame.

Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may sport a slightly curved frame, according to a new concept video from the YouTuber 4RMD. Increasing the display size by 0.1 inches and upgrading the OLED panel to 144Hz are modest changes.

However, the folks at GizmoChina point out that the device could pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. Also, it will probably ship with increased RAM. Also, the new camera system featuring a 50MP telephoto lens and enhanced low-light capture is pretty impressive,

Samsung will put these speculations to rest when it officially unveils the Galaxy S24 series in February 2024. In the meantime, tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans are advised to take these reports with a grain of salt.