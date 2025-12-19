Public concern about AI's potential to affect employment trends worldwide continues to grow. However, key people in the AI field continue to stress that AI replacing labour entirely in future is unlikely. Artificial intelligence will instead enhance human work rather than replace it entirely.

The round-the-clock improvements in generative AI and other advanced automation systems are set to make them more competent, particularly in augmenting the type of work humans do. Still, experts and researchers emphasise that's not enough to eliminate human jobs due to AI.

AI Job Cuts

In a BBC report on 29 October, Amazon joined the roster of US companies pointing to artificial intelligence as a 'reason' for staff reductions, after downsizing its workforce significantly, cutting thousands of corporate jobs.

Further in the report, University of Pittsburgh assistant professor Morgan Frank said as a result of his research into the role of AI in unemployment risk, 'Both tech workers and admin workers - they're in a rougher job market than they were in a couple years ago. I'd be sceptical that AI is the reason for all of it, though.'

As for Forbes' prediction, organisations will restructure operations in 2026, assigning to AI tasks that it is capable of, so that the human workforce can focus on problem-solving and decision-making, allowing for 'greater efficiency and competitiveness than simply trying to fit AI around existing human-centric processes.'

The Experts Come In

Leading names in artificial intelligence have recently given their two cents on the AI controversy, particularly regarding the impact AI has on employment.

Dubbed as the 'Godfather of AI,' renowned Canadian computer scientist and AI and deep learning pioneer Yoshua Bengio shares his insight on the role of AI in the labour market. LADbible covers this interview with the Diary of a CEO on 18 December 2025.

During the interview, Bengio explained, 'It's a matter of time before [the] AI can do most of the jobs that people do these days. The cognitive jobs... the jobs that you can do behind a keyboard.'

He goes on to explain that there is less risk of your job being replaced by artificial intelligence if you do a physical job, such as a plumber, where he says, 'It's going to take more time.'

When asked what he thinks about AI replacing human labour altogether, he responds, 'I think it's plausible we're going to see in some places where AI can really take on more of the work. In my opinion, it's just a matter of time.'

He continues, 'Unless we hit a wall scientifically like some obstacle that prevents us from making progress to make AI smarter and smarter, there's going to be a time when they will be doing more of the work that people do.'

Bengio also discussed risks, noting that 'an AI with bad intentions could do a lot more damage if it can control robots in the physical world,' citing cheap AI software as one of the 'catastrophic risks' AI poses to the world.

'The AI will be smarter than us,' he adds. 'I should have seen this coming earlier, but I didn't pay much attention to the potentially catastrophic risks.'

When asked why he decided to come forward to talk about AI and its risks, he answered, 'My turning point was when ChatGPT came and also with my grandson. I realised that it wasn't clear if he would have a life 20 years from now because we're starting to see AI systems that are resisting being shut down.'