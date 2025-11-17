The political war consuming the Marcos dynasty has reached a bitter new low, as the next generation publicly steps forward to defend the presidency. House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander 'Sandro' Marcos, the eldest son of President Bongbong Marcos, has issued a forceful statement condemning his aunt, Senator Imee Marcos, for her 'dangerously irresponsible' drug allegations.

Sandro Marcos, a powerful figure in his own right, has broken the family's customary silence on this personal matter to retaliate against what he describes as a 'web of lies.' In a move underscoring the severity of the rift, the House Majority Leader accused his aunt of attempting to 'destabilise this government' solely to advance her 'own political ambitions.'

This statement is the first time Sandro Marcos has been drawn into the public feud, directly responding to his aunt's decision to include him in her claims.

House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos Denounces Allegations

House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, who assumed his role in July 2025, made it clear that while he maintains respect for his aunt's role in the early part of his public life, this statement would be the 'first and last time' he would speak on the issue.

The condemnation is absolute, coming from the most politically prominent figure of the fourth generation of the Marcos family.

The Majority Leader directly refuted the Senator's recent comments, which repeated accusations of drug use against President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and for the first time, included Sandro Marcos himself in the insinuations. He stated plainly that the Senator's claims were baseless, without truth, and would bring no good to the country.

Sandro Marcos invoked the testimony of his cousins—Borgy, Vice Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, and Atty. Michael—to support his denial. He affirmed that these allegations insinuated against him were false.

This public alignment of key family members against Senator Imee Marcos suggests a united front by the President's immediate circle to isolate her politically and personally.

Sandro Marcos On The Betrayal Of The Family

The statement conveyed deep personal pain over the fractured family loyalty. Sandro Marcos lamented the situation, stating that he and his cousins had always agreed that whatever happened between their parents, they would not allow themselves to be dragged into the disputes. He expressed profound sadness at seeing what his aunt was doing.

The Majority Leader framed the situation as an unforgivable betrayal, stating that for his aunt to betray her own family brings 'a lot of pain' to him. This pain, he explained, is a consequence of the respect he had maintained for her because she gave him his start in public life.

Sandro Marcos concluded his statement with a pointed political call for unity, directly confronting the Senator's motives. He stressed that now is the time to unite behind truth, not to amplify narratives meant to 'topple the government.'

He asserted that this is the time to help one another, not to spread chaos and destabilisation. His final sentence delivered the most searing indictment: 'This is not the behaviour of a true sister.'

The statement clearly establishes the line between the President's defenders and his sister, escalating the family feud into a dramatic ideological war over governance and political integrity.