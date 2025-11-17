The feud within the Philippines' most powerful family has reached an extraordinary point of public exposure, revealing a political sacrifice that cemented the current administration.

Senator Imee Marcos has publicly confessed to pleading—almost on her knees—with former President Rodrigo Duterte to shield her brother, the now-President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (BBM), after his name allegedly surfaced on a drug watch list in 2016.

This stunning revelation, made at the Iglesia Ni Cristo's anti-corruption rally on Monday, 17 November, casts a new light on the intricate power brokering that underlies the Marcos dynasty.

The Senator's confession details her 'fear and worry' and the lengths she went to rescue her brother, only to suggest that his habits continue and that she was later betrayed. This narrative of personal sacrifice followed by political abandonment is now at the heart of the unprecedented family conflict.

Senator Imee Marcos's Secret Plea To Rodrigo Duterte

Senator Imee Marcos disclosed the high-stakes confrontation that took place in 2016, during the height of the Duterte administration's aggressive anti-drug campaign. Her brother's name had appeared on an alleged drug watch list, alongside celebrities and artists, including Maricel Soriano.

The Senator recounted the urgency of the situation, stating she 'sincerely talked' to President Rody. She confessed to having 'almost knelt' while communicating with him.

Her argument to the then-President, she explained, was based on police protocols that dictated that drug pushers should be prosecuted first, and users should only be rescued afterwards. She concluded her account of the meeting by stating that Bongbong was subsequently saved.

The depth of her concern and her belief in her brother's promise to change was profound. She conveyed her 'great fear and worry,' saying she spoke with him and he assured her that he would 'truly change again and again.'

She added that she 'never lost hope' and 'believed again.'

Senator Imee Marcos Alleges Continued Drug Use And Betrayal

Following the 2016 incident, Senator Marcos revealed that she was receiving regular updates about her brother going to the doctor, which initially calmed her fears.

She assumed the visits were legitimate, perhaps related to his gout, for which he had undergone knee surgery. However, the Senator revealed that she only recently discovered that the drug use had allegedly continued at 'brazen' parties where drugs were served.

The controversy deepened as the Senator alleged that her brother and his wife boast about their ability to manage 'micro-dosing of cocaine,' which they supposedly divide for use four times a day. This practice, she claimed, was intended to avoid detection by doctors.

Furthermore, she stated that they falsely claimed to be undergoing stem cell treatment, blood changes, and blood transfusions, suggesting they were attempting to mask the signs of their alleged drug use.

Senator Marcos recounted a meeting in 2021 where, despite her growing confusion over their claims, her brother swore to her that he had genuinely stopped using drugs. She believed him because he said he wanted to run for the presidency, and she offered her full assistance.

This trust led to a critical political manoeuvre: she introduced Bongbong to Inday Sara Duterte, forming the eventual 'tandem.' The bitterness in her voice was clear as she stated that after the tandem was formed, her brother suddenly 'did not know her again, not even Inday.'

This narrative of political exploitation and familial abandonment is the core grievance driving the current unprecedented feud.