Health experts in the United Kingdom have issued an urgent warning to households following a dramatic rise in cases of scabies. The highly contagious skin condition, often described as a 'Victorian disease', has seen infection rates surge to double the five-year average. Data from the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) indicates that the spread of the condition is accelerating, prompting doctors to ask the public to be vigilant about itchy rashes.

According to the latest surveillance report from the RCGP's Research and Surveillance Centre, the number of people visiting their GP with scabies has risen sharply. The data, covering the final weeks of 2025 and moving into January 2026, shows a vertical spike on the graphs. While scabies is not uncommon in winter, the current levels are significantly higher than what doctors usually see. The rate of incidence is now sitting well above the seasonal norm, causing concern among medical professionals who are already busy with winter flu and other seasonal illnesses.

The Return Of A 'Victorian' Disease

Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite. It is often referred to as a 'Victorian disease' because it was rampant in the 19th century, particularly in crowded living conditions. However, the label can be misleading. Scabies is not just a disease of the past, nor is it solely linked to poor hygiene. It affects people from all walks of life.

The condition is caused by tiny mites that burrow into the top layer of the skin to lay their eggs. This process causes an immune reaction that results in intense itching. The itching is usually worse at night and can be severe enough to stop people from sleeping. A rash often appears, which can look like small red spots. In some cases, thin, wavy lines can be seen on the skin, which are the tracks made by the burrowing mites. Common areas for the rash include the hands, between the fingers, the wrists, and around the waist.

Why Are Cases Rising Now?

Experts believe several factors are driving this sudden increase. The winter season plays a major role. During the colder months, people spend more time indoors with the windows closed. Households are huddled together, and people are more likely to visit friends and family for long periods. Scabies is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. It can also be passed on through sharing bedding, towels, or clothes with an infected person.

There is also concern regarding the treatment of the condition. In recent years, there have been reports of shortages of the creams and lotions used to treat scabies, such as permethrin and malathion. If people cannot get the medicine they need quickly, they remain infectious for longer, spreading the mites to others. Furthermore, if the treatment is not applied correctly—covering the entire body from the neck down—the mites can survive, and the infestation returns.

What Should Households Do?

Doctors are urging anyone who suspects they have scabies to seek medical advice immediately. The most important rule with scabies is that everyone in the household must be treated at the same time, even if they do not have symptoms. It can take up to eight weeks for the itch to start after a person is infected. If only the person with the rash is treated, other family members might already be carrying the mites and will simply pass them back later.

Hygiene measures are also critical to stopping the spread. All bedding, clothing, and towels used by the infected person must be washed at a high temperature (at least 50 degrees Celsius) on the first day of treatment. If items cannot be washed, they should be sealed in a plastic bag for at least three days, as the mites cannot survive for long without human skin.

The Strain On The NHS

The surge in scabies adds another layer of pressure to the National Health Service (NHS). GPs are dealing with a 'tripledemic' of winter viruses, and a widespread skin infestation consumes valuable appointment time. The RCGP report highlights that while scabies is not usually dangerous, the scratching can lead to secondary skin infections like impetigo, which require antibiotics.

There is also a social stigma attached to the condition. People often feel embarrassed to admit they have scabies, which can delay them seeking help. Medical leaders are trying to break this stigma. They emphasise that getting scabies is not a sign of being dirty; it is simply a sign of having come into contact with the mite. With cases double the normal average, the message from doctors is clear: do not ignore the itch. Early treatment is the only way to bring these numbers back down.