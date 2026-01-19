Today, 19 January 2026, is Blue Monday 2026, the third Monday in January often dubbed the most depressing day of the year. This date combines factors like lingering holiday debts, broken New Year's resolutions, and dreary winter weather to create a sense of malaise for many in the Northern Hemisphere.

While the label stems from a marketing ploy rather than hard science, it resonates with those experiencing seasonal dips in mood. Mental health experts note that such feelings are common but manageable with simple strategies.

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday refers specifically to the third Monday in January, though some variations place it on the second or fourth. In 2026, it lands on 19 January, coinciding with the current date and amplifying its relevance amid ongoing winter conditions.

The notion of Blue Monday emerged in 2005 when Cliff Arnall, a former tutor at Cardiff University, calculated it using a formula that included weather conditions, debt levels, time elapsed since Christmas, failed resolutions, low motivation, and the urge to act. Arnall's work was commissioned by Sky Travel to promote holidays, positioning the day as ideal for booking trips to escape the gloom.

Despite widespread criticism from scientists who call it pseudoscience, the term has stuck, appearing annually in media and social discussions. As Sky News explained in a X post, the day reflects a mix of post-holiday slump, financial pressures, and short daylight hours that can exacerbate low moods.

🔵Welcome to Blue Monday, dubbed the most depressing day of the year.



But what's so miserable about it, and where did the concept come from?👇 https://t.co/M4EOjrFQoo — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 16, 2023

Arnall's original equation, now widely debunked, aimed to quantify misery but ignored individual differences in mental health. Yet, the day serves as a reminder of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a real condition affecting up to 3% of people, characterised by fatigue, low energy, and mood changes due to reduced light exposure. Hardly a surprise that it gains traction when January feels endless.

Why Is It Called the Most Depressing Day of the Year?

The moniker stems from a confluence of post-festive realities: credit card bills arriving, motivation waning after holiday excesses, and the long stretch until spring. Cold, dark days compound this, with shorter daylight triggering biological responses like disrupted sleep patterns and lower serotonin levels.

Failed resolutions play a role too—many abandon goals by mid-January, leading to self-disappointment. While no data proves this exact day is uniquely gloomy, searches for mental health support spike around now, and experts link it to broader winter blues rather than a single date.

As one psychologist put it, 'Population-level research does not support the idea of a single "most depressing" day'. Still, for those in critical sectors or facing economic strain, the period feels palpably tougher.

How to Survive Blue Monday 2026

Practical steps can counter the slump. Prioritise physical activity, such as a brisk walk, to release endorphins and combat lethargy. 'Daily meaningful activities like getting proper sleep, maintaining a healthy diet, being physically active... these are all practical, achievable goals that can make you feel more balanced,' says CAMH psychologist Dr Katy Kamkar.

Connect with others to boost oxytocin, set small goals instead of overambitious resolutions, and practice gratitude to shift focus. Light therapy or maximising natural daylight helps with SAD symptoms. If feelings persist, professional support is key—organisations like Mind offer resources year-round.

Though Blue Monday 2026 is dismissed as a mental health myth by many, January's challenges are tangible for some, from financial worries to isolation. Current data shows no spike in depression today specifically, but awareness prompts timely self-care. With spring on the horizon, small adjustments can ease the transition.