Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher has admitted that it was not easy for him to watch the Netflix original documentary that featured his father, legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher. The latter is still suffering from the long-term effects of a freak skiing accident that he suffered back in December 2013.

The older Schumacher is an avid skier, but unfortunately fell and hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste at the Meribel ski resort located in the French Alps. The extent of the injuries caused by the accident has been kept private, but it was clear from the documentary itself that Michael is a shadow of the man he once was. Mick, unfortunately, only caught a glimpse of his father's glory days and is continuing to learn about his father through the accounts of those who were close to him both in and out of the racing community.

"They focused on showing the human side of my father, in addition to his successes," Mick said about the eponymous Netflix film. "I think it is very good. But, at the same time, it is very hard for me to see it. That shows how much feeling there is in this film and how many emotions it evokes," he added.

Mick also appeared in the documentary along with other members of his family, and one of the most jarring moments was when he admitted that he would give anything to be able to have a conversation with his father. Now that he himself is an F1 driver, he would have learned so much from the 7-time world champion. His statement also gave a major clue on Michael's current condition.

The younger Schumacher entered F1 as a rookie for Haas in 2021, alongside Nikita Mazepin. Both drivers failed to score a single point throughout the season, as the car struggled to keep up with the rest of the field. It is hard to determine Mick's progress with such a weak car, but he was at least able to majorly outperform his teammate consistently throughout the season.

In 2022, he has earned himself a role as co-reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari, the team where his father won five consecutive championships in the early 2000s. The F1 world is brought to tears every time Mick is seen wearing Ferrari overalls, and many are hoping that he will one day earn a seat in a Prancing Horse.

Despite having perhaps the biggest shoes one can possibly hope to fill in F1, Mick is not afraid of the comparisons. "I have maximum respect for what my father achieved, all his hard work to achieve his victories and titles. Nothing was provided for him. The energy and strength he taught, his concentration, always giving 100% at work. It impresses me. I think I have something of that too," he said, as quoted from an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine.

"I do not usually compare myself with others. I prefer to go on my own. But I do look for comparisons with my father," he added.

He will be hoping to see a major improvement on the Haas this year, especially since both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have firm grips on their seats at Ferrari. Mick will likely be forced to wait longer to finally make his way to join the Maranello-based team to follow his father's footsteps