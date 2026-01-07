Razer's vision for AI companions is moving decisively beyond utility and into culture. With its latest iteration of Project Ava, the company is betting that personality, recognisable faces and fandom-driven avatars will define the next phase of human–computer interaction.

Unveiled as an evolution of its CES debut, Project Ava now centres on a roster of animated holographic avatars designed to sit on a desk and act as a constant digital presence. Rather than positioning the device purely as a productivity tool or gaming coach, Razer is leaning into identity, internet culture and star power to make Ava feel like someone, not something.

At the heart of this strategy are three distinct avatar pillars: a global esports icon, a viral Japanese meme figure, and a cast of original characters created in-house. Together, they reveal how Razer sees avatars not just as interfaces, but as emotional anchors for an always-on AI companion.

From eSports Legend to Hologram Coach

The full details on Project Ava can be seen on Razer's official website. The most headline-grabbing avatar is based on Faker, widely regarded as the greatest League of Legends player of all time.

His inclusion is a natural extension of Project Ava's original role as an esports AI coach, but the shift to a holographic, animated form gives the concept new weight.

Rather than a static likeness, the Faker avatar is designed to embody his competitive aura. Through eye-tracking, facial expressions and lip-syncing, the avatar delivers guidance that feels closer to being mentored by the star himself.

For aspiring competitive players, the appeal lies less in raw data and more in the sense of proximity to greatness. Razer appears to understand that esports fandom is deeply personal, and that a familiar face can make coaching feel more motivating and authentic.

The move also reinforces Razer's long-standing ties to professional gaming and positions Ava as a bridge between elite esports culture and everyday players.

The Meme That Became a Digital Companion

If Faker represents elite performance, Saori Araki embodies internet virality. As per Know Your Meme, 'Japanese Girl In Suit' or 'Japanese Office Lady', Araki became a global meme in July 2025 after posting a photo of herself smiling with puffed cheeks, dressed in a grey suit and holding a laptop.

The image, shared on social media and later on Instagram, amassed tens of millions of views within days. Originally taken during a visit to Takeda, it struck a chord as users paired it with 'Which Way Western Man' style memes, often contrasting her image with Western celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney and her American Eagle advertising moment.

By turning Araki into an Ava-compatible avatar, Razer is effectively canonising a meme. Her background as a former member of Tokyo Girls Bravo and her current modelling career add legitimacy, but it is her relatability that makes her powerful as an avatar.

She represents everyday work life, humour and the soft, expressive aesthetic that dominates much of contemporary Japanese internet culture.

Original Avatars and Personalised Personalities

Alongside real-world figures, Project Ava includes original avatars such as Kira, Zane, and Ava itself, created to give users options untethered from celebrity. These characters can be customised with personalities ranging from 'bold and sassy' to 'calm and friendly', allowing Ava to adapt to different moods and routines.

The hologram itself is a 5-inch animated display capable of natural movement, eye contact and contextual awareness through an HD camera and far-field microphone.

Ava's adaptive AI engine learns user preferences over time, while PC Vision Mode allows the avatar to respond directly to what is happening on-screen, whether that is offering gameplay advice or assisting with work tasks.

What unites all of these avatars is Razer's belief that the future of AI companions lies in emotional connection.

By blending esports superstardom, meme culture and original character design, Project Ava suggests that the most successful AI assistants may be the ones users actually want to look at and talk to every day.