Meteorologist Jim Dale of the British Weather Services reports, "we could touch 30 Celsius in southern Britain, but more likely are temperatures in the mid-to high-20 Celsius. For the bank holiday, we expect a pleasant spell of warm, dry weather for most."

A drought has been declared in parts of Wales as a period of dry weather, and low rainfall threatens their water supplies. The areas affected include North Ceredigion, Teifi, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend. Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire.

After wildfires and several deaths from people drowning in open waters had been reported, drought conditions and hosepipe bans have been announced for many parts of the country says Wales Online.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden reports, "there is the potential for very warm to hot conditions building during the start of September as high pressure once again takes control of the weather. The weather is also looking good for the bank holiday with temperatures potentially reaching the mid-to-high-20Cs, or even a bit higher in places."

He adds that "the weather models are fluctuating, so we are seeing variations between some predictions for very hot conditions through the end of this month and into September, and others which suggest less fierce heat."

The hottest ever temperature recorded in the country came in July when Coningsby, Lincolnshire, saw a record high of 40.3C. The anticipated final major heat surge of the summer will officially end on September 23.

Southern Britain is expected to experience the hottest temperatures, while northern England and Scotland will have a cooler summer. The UK has a higher humidity level than the European continent, making it harder for the human body to keep cool as sweat doesn't evaporate quickly.