Britain boasts of numerous gardens that are perfect for your next staycation or weekend getaway. Make the most of your summer by dropping by places where the flowers are in full bloom and the landscapes are lush and colorful. Your Instagram page will thank you.

Mottisfont, Hampshire

This romantic 18th-century house is famous for its beautiful walled rose garden. The old-fashioned roses trail walls are vibrant and aromatic and will invigorate your senses Pergolas, arches, and other plants are placed to complement your flower experience.

Their gardens are perfect for family affairs as there is plenty of space for your kids to jump and run around. Their extensive, grassy lawns and the naturally shaded river walk will allow you to have fun with nature without getting sunburned.

This garden is only a 10-minute drive from Stockbridge, right after a village called Kings Somborne.

Mount Stewart, County Down

Mount Stewart is designed with a neo-classical style and is considered one of the most magnificent gardens in the world due to its unique late compartmentalised Arts and Crafts-like gardens and unrivalled plant collections.

Self-catered holiday cottages are available throughout the island with accommodations ranging from converted kennels to grand loch-side mansions. The standard admission price for families is £27.50 and £11.00 for adults.

From Belfast, Mount Stewart is around a 25-minute drive. For those who prefer to take the bus, you need to take one from Belfast Lanyon Place and get off at the Cunningburn Mount Stewart House &Gardens.

Bodnant Gardens,Colwyn Bay

Bodnant Gardens is world-famous for housing national collections of plants. Their collections were started over 150 years ago and have been sourced from all over the world. They have created a haven of rare beauty with their breathtaking backdrop of the Carneddau mountains and Snowdonia.

You can visit the gardens at any time of the year but it's most colorful from April to October. Other than the magnificent flowers, there are no less than 5 terraces including a lily pond and beautiful herbaceous borders.

From Conwy Station, the Bodnant Garden is 3 miles away.

Charles Darwin's outdoor laboratory, Down House

One of the most compelling gardens in the UK is the former home of renowned naturalist Charles Darwin. The landscape of the area is said to have influenced his thinking as the garden shows planting parallel to his experimental ideas.

explore Charles Darwin's outdoor laboratory at Down House. As it stands, the gardens are a relaxed family area, but on closer inspection, you can see the scientist's work throughout. A historic tour.

At present, Darwin's Laboratory is part of the Tentative list of the UK to be considered for inclusion in the World Heritage List. It is located 20 km from central London.

Arundel Castle, West Sussex

If you're looking for something different, try visiting a restored and remodelled medieval castle.

Arendel Castle has a variety of landscapes that have been used as filming locations for several television and film productions. You can start at the quirky Stumpery or feel the warmth of the Glasshouses before you head over to the formal Collector Earl's garden. The Fitzalan Chapel's White Garden is popular for its serene and calming ambiance.

From the London Victoria station, get off at the Arundel station and begin your 10-min walk to the castle.