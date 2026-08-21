Millions of Americans could be eligible for cash from a wave of major US class-action settlements in September, but the headline settlement figures tell only half the story. While companies, including Comcast, Disney, Google, and 700Credit have agreed to settlements worth hundreds of millions of dollars collectively, individual consumers may receive only $20 to $50 in some cases.

The biggest September deadline is the $117.5 million Comcast data breach settlement. Comcast has agreed to establish the fund for people who received individual notification that their personal information may have been compromised in an October 2023 data breach. The company denies wrongdoing. The official settlement website says eligible claimants can seek reimbursement for documented out-of-pocket losses and lost time or an alternative cash payment.

The Comcast settlement's alternative cash payment is estimated at $50, but that figure is not guaranteed. After administrative expenses, court-approved legal fees, service awards, and other related costs, the remaining funds can be distributed on a pro-rata basis if claims exceed the available money. The deadline to submit a claim is 14th September.

Disney, Google, 700Credit Settlements

Disney is behind another major settlement. A $50 million partial settlement has been reached in litigation involving YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers. The lawsuit alleges Disney engaged in conduct that increased prices for streaming live pay-TV services.

Interestingly, Disney also denies any wrongdoing. The official settlement website says eligible subscribers who purchased a YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream subscription between 1st April 2019 and 31st March 2026 can submit a claim by 8th September.

The settlement provides for cash payments according to its distribution formula, meaning the final amount depends on the number of valid claims and other settlement terms.

Elsewhere, Google is also facing a September deadline. Its $8.25 million Google Play children's privacy settlement provides for pro-rata payments to people with valid claims. The case concerns allegations involving the collection and disclosure of children's personal information.

Google and the other defendants have not admitted wrongdoing. The official settlement administrator says the claim deadline is 14th September, while payments will only be made after court approval and resolution of any appeals.

Then there is 700Credit, which adds another $17.5 million to the September settlement calendar. The company's data-breach settlement covers people whose private information may have been affected by an incident detected in October 2025.

Eligible claimants can seek reimbursement of ordinary losses of up to $2,500, or choose an alternative $50 cash payment, subject to a possible pro-rata reduction. Claims must be submitted by 22nd September.

Toyota's September-Dated $299.5M Settlement

Toyota's $299.5 million IC forklift settlement concerns allegations that certain Toyota forklifts manufactured between 2007 and 2021 had emission levels that were misrepresented and exceeded regulatory limits. Toyota and the other defendants deny the allegations.

The settlement covers purchasers and lessees of more than 272,000 forklifts, with cash payments distributed under a court-approved plan. The claim deadline is 22nd September. Note that the $299.5 million cash fund is not simply divided equally among everyone, but according to settlement allocation rules.

In a more twisted case, Harvard University has agreed to pay $53 million to settle lawsuits brought by families whose relatives' remains were stolen from its medical school morgue and sold across state lines.

In all, the broader pattern is clear: large settlement funds do not automatically translate into large individual payouts.

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Comcast's $117.5 million fund, Google's $8.25 million fund, and 700Credit's $17.5 million settlement can all produce individual payments that are considerably smaller than the figures dominating headlines. In pro-rata settlements, the number of valid claims can directly affect the amount each person receives.

Consumers should also avoid confusing a claim deadline with a payout date. September is primarily a deadline month for many of these cases, rather than a guarantee that cheques will arrive during the month. Google's settlement, for example, explicitly says payments come only after final court approval and any appeals are resolved.

There are exceptions. The $115 million Oracle privacy settlement, for which claims closed in 2024, has entered its payment phase. Its official settlement website says payments will begin on 21st September, following resolution of the appeals process.