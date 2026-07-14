Millions of people could be missing out on settlement payouts if a viral YouTube creator is to be believed. The video, which has gained attention online, claims several well-known companies, including Amazon, Google, Comcast, Fidelity, LastPass and LabCorp, still have active class action settlements with claim deadlines either approaching or remaining open.

While the claims made in the video should be independently verified through official settlement websites, the creator says eligible customers could receive anything from small cash payments to thousands of dollars, depending on their circumstances.

Amazon, Other Companies Still Have Money to Pay

The creator begins by sharing a personal story, claiming to have previously received more than $14,000 (£10,400) from a Wells Fargo settlement after challenging the compensation offered through mediation.

Encouraged by that experience, the YouTuber claims seven major companies are now paying settlement money to eligible customers, with some individual claims allegedly reaching $7,500 (£5,600) or more, depending on documented losses.

Among the companies mentioned are Amazon, Google, LabCorp, LastPass, Fidelity, Comcast and Circle K.

According to the video, Amazon is one of the easiest settlements to claim. The creator says some customers have already received automatic payments, while others may still need to submit a claim if they have not yet received compensation.

However, the video does not identify the specific Amazon settlement being referenced and encourages viewers to check the official settlement website for eligibility requirements.

Data Breach Settlements Make Up Most of the Claims

The creator claims LabCorp is involved in a $35 million (£26 million) settlement following an alleged security breach affecting customer information.

According to the video, eligible claimants could allegedly receive up to $10,000 (£7,500), depending on documented financial losses linked to identity theft or fraud.

The creator also claims LastPass customers affected by a separate data breach may allegedly qualify for payments ranging from $300 (£220) to $10,000 (£7,500), while Fidelity users could reportedly receive between $100 (£75) and $5,000 (£3,700) if they experienced qualifying losses.

Circle K is another company mentioned in the video. The creator alleges customers affected by a data breach may be eligible for compensation of up to $2,000 (£1,500), with minimum payments reportedly starting at around $50 (£37) for some approved claims.

Creator Shares Tips for Finding Missing Claim Numbers

The creator explains that many settlement websites require a unique claim ID before users can submit an online form.

For viewers who cannot find the information by post or email, the YouTuber recommends contacting the settlement administrator directly using the telephone number or email address listed on the official settlement website.

The YouTuber cites their own Wells Fargo experience as an example, alleging an initial $50 (£37) payment eventually grew into several payments worth thousands of dollars after mediation.

Deadlines Approaching for Several Alleged Settlements

According to the creator, some of the alleged settlement deadlines are approaching quickly, including claims involving LastPass, Fidelity, Circle K and Comcast.

The video also references alleged settlements involving Disney, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Google, claiming some users may still qualify depending on when they used those services or whether they received notification of a class action.

The creator repeatedly reminds viewers that settlement deadlines are strictly enforced and warns that missing a filing date by even one day could mean losing the opportunity to receive compensation.

Although the video has generated significant interest online, viewers are encouraged to verify any settlement independently through the official court-approved settlement websites before submitting personal information or filing a claim.

Eligibility, payment amounts and deadlines vary depending on the specific lawsuit, and not everyone who has used the companies mentioned will necessarily qualify for compensation.