Millions of Americans whose medical data was handled by Labcorp through a debt collection agency between August 2018 and March 2019 could be in line for cash payouts from a $35 million class action settlement, with claims due by 3 September, according to court documents.

The agreement follows a cyberattack on American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), a third-party vendor used by Labcorp, which allegedly exposed the personal and health information of up to 7.7 million of the diagnostics giant's patients.

The case stems from a security breach at AMCA, also known as Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau Inc., which processed billing and collections for Labcorp and other healthcare providers. Hackers reportedly accessed systems holding names, dates of birth and other medical and financial details, prompting a wave of lawsuits across the United States. Labcorp has consistently denied any legal wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the claims rather than continue a lengthy and expensive legal fight.

How the Labcorp Breach Led to a Multimillion-Dollar Payout

The lawsuit contends that Labcorp failed to properly safeguard patient information when it sent that data to AMCA for billing purposes.

Court filings state that AMCA experienced a 'cybersecurity incident' that compromised databases containing both personal and health-related records.

In practical terms, this was not simply about a lost password or a single leaked spreadsheet. Medical files frequently hold Social Security numbers, insurance policy details and payment card information alongside test results and appointment histories.

As financial literacy instructor Alex Beene of the University of Tennessee at Martin, 'For the patients affected, this extends beyond the initial breach, as stolen medical and personal information can be used for identity theft and even medical identity fraud years after the incident.'

The plaintiffs argued that the exposure of this information put millions at heightened risk of identity theft and fraud, even if they had not yet suffered direct financial loss.

Labcorp disputed these claims but ultimately agreed to the $35 million settlement to 'resolve the claims' and avoid further litigation. The settlement website stresses that 'the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or an indication that defendant has violated any laws, but rather the resolution of disputed claims'.

Nothing in the publicly available documents confirms specific instances of identity theft directly tied to the incident, so any suggestion of widespread fraud must be treated with caution for now.

Who the Labcorp Settlement Could Cover and What It Offers

Labcorp looms large over the US healthcare landscape. The company says it employs around 71,000 people, runs nearly 2,200 patient service centres and conducts more than 750 million tests each year worldwide.

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According to the settlement notice, people may be eligible if Labcorp transmitted their data to AMCA and that data sat on AMCA systems affected by the cyberattack between August 2018 and March 2019. Many of those individuals may barely recall having any relationship with Labcorp at all, having interacted only through a hospital or clinic that sent their blood or diagnostic samples on for analysis.

Those who do qualify can choose how they want to be compensated. The settlement outlines several forms of relief. There is an alternative cash payment, currently estimated at around $50 per eligible person, although that figure could rise or fall depending on how many people eventually file valid claims. Those who can document out-of-pocket losses connected to the breach, such as fees for credit monitoring or costs tied to identity theft, may claim up to $5,000.

There is also recognition that victims often spend significant time trying to untangle the aftermath of a data breach. The agreement allows compensation for up to 10 hours of lost time at $25 per hour, again subject to documentation and review.

Beyond direct cash, affected patients can access up to two years of medical monitoring, designed to detect misuse of their health information.

Beene sees a wider warning for the sector wrapped up in these numbers. 'This settlement is another reminder that healthcare organisations and their vendors have become prime cybercrime targets, and those caught in the middle of these breaches will have to provide significant financial compensation for those affected,' he said.

Deadlines, Delays and the Next Chapter for Labcorp Patients

The clock is now ticking. The final approval hearing is set for 20 August, when a judge will decide whether to grant formal approval to the Labcorp settlement and the plans for distributing money and services. Even if the deal is signed off at that hearing, payments typically do not flow immediately.

Any appeals must be resolved, and the settlement administrator must sift through claims, reject ineligible submissions and calculate final payout amounts. No firm payment date has yet been announced, and consumers are being warned to expect a waiting period of several months.

The more immediate date that matters is 3 September. This is the deadline for affected Labcorp patients to submit claims via the official settlement website. Anyone who received a notice that their information was swept up in the AMCA incident, or who knows their Labcorp account was handled by AMCA during the breach window, is being nudged to check their status rather than assume they are ineligible.

Class action settlements arising from old data breaches routinely see modest claim rates as people bin notification letters, miss emails or simply tune out after years of headlines about yet another cyberattack. In this case, that could leave millions of dollars on the table and mute the financial sting for a healthcare industry still wrestling with how to protect vast quantities of patient data while leaning ever more heavily on external tech and billing firms.