Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, has accused Serio Perez of cheating on his wife after his fallout with her son at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen's popularity in Formula 1 was already at a low following his decision to ignore team orders and not hand sixth place back to his teammate in Sao Paulo last Sunday.

The Red Bull Racing driver's actions surprised fans and F1 experts, especially since he has already wrapped up the 2022 championship. Verstappen's relationship with Perez, which was thought to have been mended after Sunday's debriefing session, is certain to be on edge again after his mother's recent comments.

In the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Perez allowed Verstappen to pass with the promise that he will be given the position back if the Dutchman fails to pass Fernando Alonso. Despite the 2022 world champion's best efforts, he was unable to pass the Alpine Racing driver until the final lap.

However, Verstappen ignored the team's pleas to give Perez the position back, and went on to finish in sixth, one place ahead of his teammate. The Mexican was surprised at his teammate's actions, especially since he had been so accommodating towards Verstappen on multiple occasions in the last two campaigns.

"It shows who he [Verstappen] really is. I have nothing to say, really. After all I've done for him, it's disappointing. I have no idea. I'm really surprised," Perez said, per ESPN

Verstappen came under heavy criticism for his actions, especially since he failed to give a clear reason for his answers. Formula 1 fans criticised his selfish behaviour, and many took to social media to air their grievances against the Dutchman.

It was one such post that caught the ire of Verstappen's mother, Kumpen, whose now deleted comment read: "and in the evening cheating on his wife." This comment was in defence of her son, who according to Red Bull chief Christian Horner had buried the hatchet with Perez after the race.

@redbullracing You need to do something about it with the statements of the Verstappen family, you are not only letting the team and fans down, they are bullying Checo Perez, I think this is going too far, it is disrespectful towards Sergio and his family. pic.twitter.com/YzX1nBvcP7 — * 𝖿𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗂𝖾 🇲🇽 (@ferniieboxbox) November 14, 2022

Kumpen's comment, despite being deleted, is unlikely to sit well with the Perez camp. It was unclear what the Dutch racer's mother was referring to, but it is possible she was talking about Perez's scandal post his win at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier in the year.

The Mexican, who claimed his maiden win at the Principality, was seen celebrating with a bevy of beauties on a yacht. Videos emerged showing Perez dancing first with a brunette, and then getting cozy with an unidentified blonde woman.

The Red Bull driver, who is married to Carola Martinez, and shares three children with her, was quick to accept his mistake and issue an apology to his wife. He said: "I have seen the videos that have been circulating about me and I take responsibility for it."

"For those who ask me, we are more united than ever, me and my wife. And for those who just want to hurt us, I wish you the best. Thank you all for your love and I apologise to all the people who love me because those videos don't represent me, not at all," he added.