Prince William is reportedly seething with fury after his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, held a secret peace talk with Prince Harry. Insiders claim the meeting has paved the way for the estranged Duke of Sussex to resume a part-time royal role, a move that has left the heir to the throne utterly bewildered and betrayed.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, recently engaged in a nearly hour-long tea with King Charles, 76, at Clarence House in London during a brief return to his native England, over five years after relocating to California with his American wife, Duchess Meghan.

'It Sickens William': Prince's Fury Over Harry's Royal Return

An unnamed source told the National Enquirer: 'It sickens William that Harry has wormed his way back into his father's affections. To him, it's just wrong on every level — and utterly ridiculous.'

Palace insiders report that Prince William, 43, has failed to permanently exclude his younger brother. Prince Harry, along with former Suits actress Meghan, 44, famously abandoned their royal duties to cash in on their status with lucrative Hollywood deals, settling in a $14 million mansion in Montecito.

After arriving in the United States, the Sussexes conducted multiple bombshell interviews criticising Prince Harry's family, seemingly diminishing any prospect of him rejoining the royal fold. However, the sentimental king appears to have softened his position in the 20 months following his diagnosis of an unspecified cancer.

The informant stated: 'The fact Harry now has this direct line back to the family — despite all the pain and misery he's inflicted — simply defies belief. William is totally bewildered and frustrated that it's being sanctioned. It totally changes royal history.'

A 'Manipulated' King? Fears Harry's Return Is a 'Groveling Effort'

The source added: 'William's big point is that there's no evidence to suggest Harry has changed. He's convinced this groveling effort is part of an overall plot for the Sussexes to hold on to their precious titles and try to salvage what they can from the monarchy, while his father's still alive to be manipulated.'

Reports indicate that the late Queen Elizabeth had previously blocked Prince Harry's original plan to divide his time between the U.K. and California when he and Meghan wanted to reduce their royal commitments. Subsequently, in a provocative 2021 television interview, Meghan suggested certain in-laws had exhibited racist tendencies and also accused them of neglecting her mental health challenges.

Kate Urges for Peace as Prince William Says 'Hell Will Freeze Over'

Sources indicate that Kate, Princess of Wales, seeks to reconcile with Harry, while his obstinate brother, Prince William, declines to prioritise family bonds over his duties.

The spy shared: 'The king and others — Kate included - are urging William to show mercy and give peace a chance, but he's saying that'll happen when hell freezes over. Harry may have wormed his way back into Charles' heart, but it's going to take a lot more to prove to William that he's changed.'

Following the peace talks with his father, Prince Harry appears invigorated and proclaimed that he is 'closer' to bringing his children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to England. He assertively stated that his 'conscience is clear' and that he did not 'air dirty laundry' in his critical memoir, Spare.

Tearful Meghan's 'Divide and Conquer' Fears

However, another insider reports that Meghan is distressed and in tears amid concerns that her homesick husband may be reabsorbed by the royals, potentially leading them to undermine her as he rekindles his ties.

The tipster confided: 'Harry's insisting there's nothing to be nervous about. That this is a wonderful thing for the whole family, and that soon enough they'll be dining at Buckingham Palace and enjoying all the fruits that come with being a royal, while still doing things their own way as far as service and career. But Meghan's not so sure. She's still deeply suspicious that the royals are trying to divide and conquer them as a couple. She's in a very vulnerable position right now.'

With Prince William reportedly vowing that hell will freeze over before he makes peace, the path to a true family reunion seems blocked by an unyielding wall of suspicion and betrayal. The Prince of Wales is said to be utterly bewildered by what he sees as a 'groveling effort' from his estranged brother to 'manipulate' a cancer-stricken King.

While these insider claims paint a dramatic picture of the royal rift, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify them at this time. Representatives for both Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet responded to a request for comment.

With the heir to the throne so resolutely opposed and the Sussexes' own motivations under scrutiny, is a genuine royal reconciliation even possible, or are the battle lines now permanently drawn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.