Rosie O'Donnell has claimed that her autistic child is furious at Donald Trump, blaming him for 'forcing' their family to leave the United States. Speaking on CNN's Jim Acosta Show, the actress and comedian said her youngest child Clay, who is non‑binary, slammed their hand on the table and shouted: 'Damn him. Damn Trump.'

O'Donnell explained that her child believed Trump had 'made us move in order for our own safety' and was now 'destroying the country'. The 63‑year‑old former talk show host relocated to Ireland in January 2025, days before Trump's inauguration, describing the move as a 'self‑imposed exile' after his landslide victory over Kamala Harris.

Family Impact and Celebrity Exile

O'Donnell told the CNN host that she did not 'want to give' her defiance of Trump to her child, adding: 'I did 22 years. I don't really need to do [it] anymore, and I don't want my kid to be so affected by it.' She acknowledged that her child's autism made their reaction more intense, but also said they 'recognise what's going on'.

Her decision to leave the US reflects a broader trend of celebrities relocating abroad in response to political shifts. She has described life in Ireland as 'pretty wonderful', praising the kindness and warmth of locals, while also admitting she misses aspects of the US.

Online Backlash

The comments quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media. One user wrote: 'Rosie can't even take responsibility for her own decision to move to Ireland. Her therapist deserves hazard pay.' Another said: 'Trump didn't make them move anywhere. Rosie O'Donnell needs to get checked out for the blatant case of TDS she has,' a reference to the acronym for 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'.

Others accused her of projecting political anger onto her child, with one remarking: 'She needs to take responsibility for her parental decisions. She has free will and she used it to uproot her family in a fit of pique.'

Longstanding Feud With Trump

O'Donnell's remarks are the latest chapter in her long feud with Trump, which dates back nearly two decades. She has often been singled out by him in speeches and social media posts, claiming that he 'sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need'.

In September, Trump threatened to revoke her US citizenship, writing on Truth Social: 'She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so.' He later escalated by calling her 'a Threat to Humanity' and suggesting she should 'remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her'.

The feud has also spilt into diplomatic moments. During a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Washington, Trump joked: 'Did you know you have Rosie O'Donnell? You're better off not knowing.' O'Donnell later said she was troubled by the remark, arguing that it disrespected Ireland's leader.

A Personal Feud in the Political Arena

O'Donnell's claim resonates because it combines personal family struggles with political polarisation. Her child's anger, expressed in the phrase 'Damn him!', has become a viral soundbite, fuelling debate about whether celebrities should frame political decisions as forced exile.

The backlash underscores how celebrity political statements can spark intense reactions, especially when they involve children. Social media users accused O'Donnell of projecting her political anger onto her family, while others mocked her decision to relocate abroad.

The controversy has kept her long-running feud with Mr Trump firmly in the spotlight. Her latest comments, tied to her child's frustration, have reignited that feud and ensured her move abroad remains a trending topic in both US and Irish media, highlighting the impact of political decisions on families.