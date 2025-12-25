An ex-Army veteran was found dead inside his Leicestershire flat on Tuesday morning, prompting a murder investigation just two days before Christmas.

Simon Geary, 49, was declared dead by paramedics at his flat in George Toon Court, Brook Street, Syston, shortly after 11.45 am on 23 December. Leicestershire Police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The suspect remains in custody.

Detectives believe Mr Geary was assaulted inside the flat sometime on Tuesday morning, according to ITV News Central.

Family Pays Tribute to 'Much-Loved Son and Brother'

In a statement released through Leicestershire Police on Wednesday, Mr Geary's family described him as a 'kind, caring soul' who proudly served his country.

'Simon was a much-loved son and brother. The support he has given our family will never be forgotten,' the family said, per Yahoo News. 'He was a kind, caring soul who served his country in the Army, and we are so proud of what he achieved in his career.'

The family requested privacy during what they called a 'very difficult time'.

Mr Geary's death comes during the festive period, with Christmas Day falling just two days after his body was discovered.

Suspect Known to Victim as Police Examine CCTV

Detective Inspector Kevin Hames, who is leading the investigation for the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said detectives are working to understand exactly what occurred.

'We believe the incident happened inside the flat in George Toon Court sometime yesterday morning,' DI Hames said. 'The victim and the man in custody are known to each other and while our investigation is still in its early stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.'

Officers were called to the property at 11.46 am on Tuesday following a report of concern for safety. East Midlands Ambulance Service attended,d but paramedics pronounced Mr Geary dead at the scene.

A cordon has been established around the block of flats whilst forensic officers and a specialist search team continue examining the property for evidence.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are continuing enquiries in the area, including speaking to residents and examining CCTV footage to establish Mr Geary's movements before his death.

'There are officers in the area who are speaking to people who may have seen or heard anything that could assist with our investigation,' DI Hames added. 'If you have not been spoken to but have some information that could be useful, please contact us.'

The investigation remains active as detectives piece together the circumstances surrounding the veteran's death.

Police are appealing for anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call 101, quoting crime reference 25*748093.

The murder investigation has shocked the quiet Leicestershire town of Syston, located approximately five miles northeast of Leicester city centre, during what should have been a peaceful Christmas period for residents.

Officers from the major crime team, supported by specialist resources and local neighbourhood officers, continue working on the case.