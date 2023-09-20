If you're a frequent user of Sky broadband, then it's highly likely that you might have experienced some irritating struggles with the network late last night — trust me, you weren't the only one.

Much to the frustration of tens of thousands of Sky broadband users, the network completely went down yesterday evening at around 10 p.m., prompting a flurry of reports, and fiery complaints on social media and the DownDetector website.

Incidentally, DownDetector reported that the primary hotspots for these networking problems occurred in London and Birmingham.

The website also revealed that there were frequent problems with Now TV, which is currently operated by Sky.

Sky offers satellite television service as well as broadband internet and home phone services.

One vexed user commented on the website, stating that when they tried to access their account, a message appeared saying that the network was experiencing "technical difficulties".

Sky user, Lee Dellbridge, wrote: "Was down for 3 hours until 1:30 a.m. Came back for an hour then down for 45 minutes. I'm sick of this happening. I'm out of contract so I think in the morning I'm going to be looking for a better provider."

Another user vented on X, previously known as Twitter, saying: "It looks like Sky broadband is down across [the UK] country."

Countless users also bombarded the comment section of a Sky Help Team post, which asked users if they were having issues with their connection, on X to complain about the service, or lack thereof, with one peeved customer in particular writing "sort your s*** service out".

For example, user Shirli Alexander added: "It's Monday and how do I know because SKY is down in SE18 4H area. If you buy Sky, know that it doesn't work on weekends."

Thomas Wellock replied to the Sky Help Team's post, writing: "I have trouble with everything of yours — signal is always shocking, Wi-Fi down for the 5th time this year, was conned into buying Sky glass which is the absolute worst TV/service out there."

"Always glitches, cuts out and c**p screen quality is nowhere near as good as competitors," Wellock continued, visibly incensed.

Another user who was also considerably frustrated, wrote: "I can't finish what I was working on because your damn broadband service ain't working fix it!!!"

One user, who expressed confusion and disappointment at the situation and complete loss of Wi-Fi, commented: "My connection is out. Thought it was just me, reset my router. Nope, still not working. Can't even access the Sky app. Not happy."

Although the unremitting reports continued until the early hours of this morning, a majority of users have announced that the network has returned.

In response to the broadband loss, a message was posted on the Sky website last night, stating: "We are aware that some Sky Broadband customers have been experiencing issues."

"Our engineers have now resolved this however If you continue to experience issues please complete a power reset on your Sky Broadband Hub. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, a Sky spokesperson also made a statement: "We are aware some of our customers have been experiencing issues with their Sky Broadband services."

The spokesperson continued: "Our engineers have now resolved this — we advise customers to reboot their Sky Broadband Hub if they are still experiencing any disruption."