The decline in smoking rates, a trend observed for decades in England, has hit a stumbling block in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pace of decline in smoking rates, which had previously registered at 5.2 per cent in the pre-pandemic years, has notably decelerated to a mere 0.3 per cent between April 2020 and August 2022, according to recent research.

In 2019, the government established an objective for England to achieve a "smoke-free" status by 2030.

However, researchers from University College London (UCL) contend that this target is likely to go unmet, and they are advocating for the government to reinvigorate its anti-smoking initiatives.

The lead researcher highlighted concerns that more young people may have initiated smoking during this period, emphasising the urgency for immediate and impactful measures to address this unforeseen setback.

In response to these findings, the government asserted its commitment to substantial action to propel England towards a smoke-free status.

This includes the proposal to raise the legal age associated with smoking.

The research, conducted through surveys involving 101,960 adults representative of the population, unveiled that the prevalence of smoking stood at 16.2 per cent in June 2017.

The rates experienced a decline to 15.1 per cent at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 but only achieved a marginal decrease to 15 per cent in August 2022.

Notably, this slower rate of decline has persisted consistently since then.

Additional data from the Office for National Statistics corroborates a year-on-year reduction in smoking from 2000 to 2020.

Despite this positive trend, the recent deceleration signals the need for a reinvigorated approach to combat the unexpected rise in smoking rates, particularly among the youth population.

Before the pandemic, public health initiatives and changing societal attitudes had contributed to a consistent decline in smoking rates across the United Kingdom.

However, the post-Covid landscape has witnessed a worrying resurgence, particularly among the youth demographic.

One contributing factor is the heightened stress and anxiety experienced by individuals in the face of the global health crisis.

The uncertainties brought about by lockdowns, economic challenges and disruptions to daily life have created an environment conducive to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

For some, taking up smoking has become a perceived outlet for managing stress, contributing to the uptake among young individuals who may have felt particularly vulnerable during these turbulent times.

The research indicates a 120 per cent increase in the percentage of individuals quitting smoking during the pandemic, accompanied by a 40 per cent surge in the number of attempts to quit.

However, these positive trends were counteracted by a notable uptick in the number of individuals adopting the habit, particularly observed among those aged 18 to 24.

Social isolation and changes in peer dynamics may be influencing the increased uptake of smoking among young people.

The closure of schools, limited social interactions, and a shift to virtual spaces have altered traditional social structures.

In some instances, experimentation with smoking may be linked to a desire for connection, rebellion, or a sense of identity among young individuals seeking to navigate the complexities of adolescence during a pandemic.

The tobacco industry's marketing strategies and the allure of new nicotine products also play a role in this concerning trend.

With the emergence of alternative tobacco and nicotine delivery products, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco, the industry has found innovative ways to target and attract younger consumers.

The accessibility and marketing of these products pose a challenge to established tobacco control measures, requiring a nimble and adaptive regulatory response to curb their appeal to younger demographics.

As the public health community grapples with the challenges posed by the pandemic's impact on smoking trends, there is a collective call for immediate action.

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced a twofold increase in funding for stop-smoking services, benefiting 360,000 individuals in their journey to quit smoking.

Additionally, plans are underway to distribute a million free vapes to smokers.

Wales has set a target to become smoke-free by 2030, while Scotland aims to achieve this status by 2034.