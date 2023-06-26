OceanGate Expeditions has come under fire for posting a job listing for a submersible pilot on its website while the search operation for the ill-fated Titan submersible was still underway.

The job listing read that the firm is looking for a "Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician" who would "help manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels."

"We are looking for a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations," the post read.

What is more ironic is the fact that the posting was accepting applications as recently as Friday morning. The post has since been taken down, but it can be accessed through the WayBack Machine archive.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked social media outrage, with people questioning whether the company's submersibles were safe or not. Several reports have claimed that the company leadership was aware of safety issues with the doomed vessel but did not care.

"This literally proves what everyone says about companies filling your position the second you die" and saying it "really shows you everyone is replaceable," read a social media comment.

Another added: "OceanGate put up a job posting for a new sub pilot. The former Submersible Pilot passed away just this past week. Yes, they were that fast. These companies will replace you in a heart beat. Prioritize yourself, always."

"Remember when everyone was saying: Don't kill yourself for a job that would replace you within two weeks?" tweeted another.

The US authorities have said that the Titan carrying five people suffered a "catastrophic implosion" and killed all five of its passengers instantly. The deceased passengers include a British adventurer, a French diver, a Pakistani father and son, and the founder of OceanGate Expeditions.

It is believed to have been 3,500 metres below sea level when it lost contact with its mothership. The 21-foot (6.5-metre) submersible disappeared last weekend. It lost contact with its parent vessel about 900 miles (1,450 kilometres) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The submersible had carried out several expeditions to the Titanic wreckage in the past, but it went missing during its latest mission, triggering a multinational search and rescue operation.

The US Coast Guard, Canadian military planes, and French vessels all came together for the operation. Remote-operated robots were also deployed for underwater search operations, but no survivors were found. The sub's wreckage was eventually found in the vicinity of the Titanic's wreck site.

OceanGate is receiving backlash after job posting for a sub pilot was live online as the crew was missing 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/GD8ih1msIb — RapTV (@Rap) June 23, 2023

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate wrote in a statement confirming the tragic deaths.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and the joy they brought to everyone they knew," it continued.

According to experts, the submersible's hull must have collapsed due to the pressure exerted by the surrounding water. However, a thorough investigation and analysis of the debris will need to be conducted to say anything for sure.

A CNN report stated that robots have been deployed to look for debris on the sea floor. Meanwhile, the US and Canadian authorities have both launched investigations into the matter.

"This case has been extremely complex, involving a coordinated international, interagency and private sector response in an unforgiving and difficult to access region of the ocean," said US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander.