In a conservative district long dominated by Republicans, Aftyn Behn, once a licensed social worker and community organiser, has startled political analysts by winning the Democratic nomination for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District.

Her unexpected ascent sends a message: grassroots passion can challenge entrenched power. Behn will now face Matt Van Epps, the Trump-endorsed Republican, in the special election on 2 December 2025. The outcome could act as a barometer for voter sentiment in deeply red territory.

The Primary Upset That Turned Heads

Behn emerged triumphant in the Democratic primary held on October 7, 2025, defeating fellow state representatives Bo Mitchell and Vincent Dixie, as well as strategist Darden Copeland, according to the Tennessee Lookout.

Her victory was seen as a breakthrough in a region where Democratic turnout had lagged historically. Meanwhile, Matt Van Epps secured the GOP nomination, aided by President Donald Trump's endorsement — a high-stakes card in the crowded Republican field.

From Social Work To Statehouse

Before entering politics, Behn worked as a licensed social worker and community organiser, helping families navigate health and welfare systems.

Born in Knoxville in 1989, she studied psychology. She earned a Master of Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin, specialising in administration and policy practice, according to her official biography.

Her early career was defined by advocacy rather than electoral ambition. She served as a healthcare organiser for the Tennessee Justice Centre and later as a regional organiser for Indivisible, a national progressive network that mobilises voters in rural and southern states.

In an essay for Forge Organizing, Behn wrote that she 'learned power is built, not given,' describing her work with communities hit hardest by healthcare cuts and economic inequality.

Behn said she entered politics after realising that 'policy decisions were shaping the problems I was trying to fix,' as she explained in a 2023 lecture at Middle Tennessee State University.

A Rising Voice In The Tennessee Legislature

Behn was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in August 2023, winning a special election to fill the seat of the late Democratic lawmaker Bill Beck.

She defeated Nashville councillor Anthony Davis in the Democratic primary with 53.5 per cent of the vote. She later won the general election with more than 75 per cent support, according to Tennessee Lookout.

Since entering the legislature, Behn has sponsored measures to repeal Tennessee's grocery sales tax and to transfer internal harassment investigations to independent authorities, citing the need for transparency.

She also gained attention in 2019 when she was removed from the House gallery for interrupting proceedings during a protest over gun violence, The Tennessean reported.

Her confrontational but empathetic style has made her a lightning rod. Supporters praise her outspokenness, while critics see her as emblematic of the Democratic Party's leftward drift.

Taking On Tennessee's Republican Stronghold

Behn's congressional run is considered a long shot — the 7th District has been safely Republican for more than a decade.

But her campaign has energised younger voters and community activists who see her as a credible challenger in an era of deep partisan divides.

'She's not the typical polished politician; she's real,' said one supporter quoted by Clarksville Now after her primary victory. 'She talks about potholes, hospital closures and promises that never get kept.'

On the night she won the nomination, Behn told cheering supporters in Nashville: 'Tennessee is ready for a new kind of Democrat--one who listens, shows up, and fights for working people.'

Even Fox News described her as the 'AOC of Tennessee,' comparing her to New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez--a label Behn has avoided embracing but one that underscores her growing national profile.

A New Face Of Southern Progressivism

Political analysts say Behn's rise highlights a broader generational shift within the Democratic Party.

Her candidacy embodies the frustration of younger activists who are disillusioned with establishment politics but determined to effect change from within.

The special election for Tennessee's 7th District is scheduled for 2 December.

Win or lose, Behn's campaign has already tested whether grassroots organising and progressive messaging can resonate in one of America's most reliably red states.

As she told NewsChannel5 Nashville, 'If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere.'

What's At Stake In December

If Behn can mobilise urban, suburban, and young voters, she might shrink the margin in this traditionally red seat.

Her campaign themes include reproductive rights, tax relief, and healthcare access — positions that contrast sharply with Van Epps' alignment with the Trump agenda.

Outside spenders have poured over $3.1 million into the GOP side of the race. Though Behn is widely viewed as an underdog, Democrats are watching closely.