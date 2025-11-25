A filmmaker has claimed that the US military secretly detonated nuclear weapons in the 1950s with the intention of disabling unidentified flying objects and using 'alien' technology.

Director Dan Farah, who interviewed high-level government and military insiders over four years, says these nuclear tests were not only for traditional weapons development but also to bring down alien craft.

No physical evidence has been presented, but it stirred up conversation on UFO secrecy and competition for advanced technology for military weapons.

Nuclear Tests Were Allegedly Used as 'Traps'

According to the Daily Mail, Farah shared the explosive claims during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. The Director said anonymous sources involved in alleged retrieval programmes told him nuclear detonations were used as a strategic weapon against UFOs.

Farah explained that he was told atomic blasts could create disturbances that would destabilise UFO propulsion systems. He described this as a 'ripple effect', which he said military sources believed made alien craft vulnerable. He told Rogan that insiders viewed the tactic as a way to 'shoot fish in a barrel', suggesting that high-altitude nuclear tests were intentionally positioned to bring alien craft down.

He stressed that this approach carried risks, warning that one misread explosion could have triggered unintended conflict.

Farah said his sources believed the US risked not only being mistaken for initiating nuclear war but also provoking technologically superior beings.

The Documentary Behind the Claims

Farah's new documentary outlines what he describes as an 80‑year global cover‑up involving multiple governments. The film features interviews with former officials, including members of Congress, who speak about alleged retrieval programmes, though none offer physical proof.

According to Farah, nuclear detonations underwater and in the upper atmosphere were linked to increased UFO sightings. He argues that these tests, which occurred as part of Cold War weapons development, had a secondary purpose, triggering crashes that would allow militaries to seize alien materials.

The US Department of Energy previously reported that 1,054 nuclear tests took place between 1945 and 1992. Several occurred in the Nevada desert, and others over the Pacific Ocean.

Farah claims these locations were chosen because they were known hotspots for UFO activity.

Government Responds to Nuking Alien Claims

US government agencies maintain there is no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial craft. The Pentagon has repeatedly stated that investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena have 'no verifiable proof' of recovered alien technology.

Farah acknowledges that secrecy makes documentation difficult to obtain. However, he insists that the consistency of accounts from former intelligence officials suggests a coordinated effort to keep such programmes hidden.

He points to comments made by elected officials such as Congressman Tim Burchett, who has publicly discussed alleged underwater UFO bases. Burchett has not provided evidence, but Farah argues that the willingness of lawmakers to raise such ideas signals growing concern within government circles.

Farah claims it's not just the US in a race to get alien tech. Russia and China are also locked in what some officials called a new Cold War. But this time, it's focused on reverse-engineering alien technology rather than building nuclear arsenals.

According to the filmmaker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and current political leaders have expressed fears that foreign powers could already be ahead. Farah says Senator Marco Rubio spoke with 'visible anxiety' about China potentially surpassing the US in exploiting recovered materials.

Farah says members of the Trump administration have urged current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to investigate the allegations raised in his documentary. He believes the pressure may lead to further disclosures, though officials have not commented.