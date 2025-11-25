Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub has accused the Miss Universe organisation of allowing major irregularities in its fan-voting system after claiming a rival contestant gained more than 20,000 votes in just two minutes, overturning her lead in the 'Most Beautiful People' category.

The allegation has renewed concerns about transparency in the pageant's app-based voting mechanism, which has faced criticism for sudden, unexplained surges in past editions.

Ayoub Raises Concerns Over 'Very Impossible' Vote Swing

Ayoub, who became the first woman to represent Palestine at Miss Universe, posted a video on 23 November highlighting the drastic swing she says undermines the system's credibility.

'I really want to address something very, very important,' she said. 'I stand for justice, I stand for what's right, and I will stand up for what I believe is wrong.'

According to Ayoub, she held a comfortable lead heading into the final minutes of voting. Screenshots she shared from the official Miss Universe app showed her at 182,387 votes, with Tanzania's Naisae Yona trailing behind at 177,328, a margin of roughly 5,000 votes.

Moments later, Yona's total surged to 211,353, an increase of more than 20,000 votes, while Ayoub's count barely moved, rising only to 182,747. She described the jump as 'very impossible', emphasising that each user is allowed only one vote per candidate at a time, making such a spike statistically implausible.

The Tribune reported that Ayoub accused the organisation of effectively 'rigging' the vote to block her from winning the category, saying her lead had remained stable throughout the voting period.

A Flashpoint In A Growing Miss Universe Controversy

This incident comes at a time when Miss Universe 2025 is already under scrutiny over credibility issues, organisational shake-ups and ongoing concerns about mismanagement. The fan-vote system, introduced to boost audience engagement, has faced repeated criticism for sudden upswings, unstable vote tallies and a lack of independent auditing.

Ayoub's claim has ignited a broad debate across social media. Supporters expressed anger and frustration, saying her screenshots show an apparent irregularity. Others defended the pageant, arguing that late surges are common in digital polls when fan bases coordinate mass voting efforts.

Nonetheless, the scale and speed of the reported spike have fuelled suspicion that the platform's algorithm, security, or vote-counting processes may not be robust enough to guarantee fair results.

Miss Universe Organisation Yet To Address The Allegations

As of publication, the Miss Universe organisation has not issued a detailed response to Ayoub's claims. The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the pageant, which has been working to rebuild its reputation following changes in ownership and financial challenges.

Observers suggest that the organisation may need to review its voting mechanisms to restore confidence among participants and audiences. Calls for greater transparency, including independent auditing of votes, have grown louder in the wake of Ayoub's allegations.

Miss Palestine's accusations of vote manipulation have cast a shadow over Miss Universe 2025, raising questions about the integrity of its fan‑voting system. The claim that more than 20,000 votes were added in just two minutes has fuelled suspicions of irregularities and sparked debate about fairness in global pageantry.

An Issue Of Integrity, Not Personal Loss

For Ayoub, the issue is not about personal loss but about standing up for justice and transparency.

Her stance has resonated with supporters worldwide, ensuring the controversy remains a focal point in discussions about the future of Miss Universe. Her willingness to challenge the system has resonated widely, particularly among supporters who feel the pageant's voting structure lacks oversight.

Besides, her allegations have sparked an international conversation about integrity, accountability and the need for credible digital systems in global competitions — ensuring the controversy remains central to discussions about the future of Miss Universe.