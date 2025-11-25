Angelina Jolie sparked a storm of criticism after a surprise humanitarian trip across Ukraine took a dramatic turn.

The Hollywood star reportedly arrived in Kherson and Mykolaiv for private meetings with volunteers and medics, but Ukrainian authorities were left furious once her chauffeur was seized by military officials.

What began as a quiet visit meant to highlight frontline struggles quickly spiralled into a public relations disaster, with users on X mocking Jolie and questioning how a single trip created so much disruption.

Jolie's Chauffeur Was Detained by Ukrainian Military

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Mykolaiv when officials stopped Jolie's motorcade at a routine checkpoint. Her chauffeur, 33-year-old Dmytro Pyschchikov, was asked for military registration documents. When he failed to produce them, soldiers grabbed him and escorted him to a local enlistment centre on the spot.

According to The Telegraph, 'the man, named as Dymtro, 33, by Suspilne, a Ukrainian broadcasting company, was detained and taken to the regional recruitment centre after it emerged he did not have military registration documents'.

The outlet added that revelations surrounding the incident 'infuriated government officials in Kiev, who were unaware that Jolie had entered the country on a humanitarian mission'.

At the time, Jolie was touring frontline regions with a British charity when her assigned driver, described as a military reservist, was found to have 'no legal grounds to avoid conscription'.

Reports claim officers ordered him to begin retraining immediately, leaving Jolie 'stunned' as her escort was taken away. Unconfirmed accounts even allege Jolie phoned President Volodymyr Zelensky personally in an attempt to intervene.

Pyschchikov's family later said he trained at Ukraine's flight academy a decade earlier and avoided military service due to a back condition. Officials were reportedly unmoved, concluding that he was fit for non-combat roles such as communications, security or training duties.

Ukraine's Ground Forces Command also released a statement emphasising that Jolie had not interfered with the draft process.

Hours later, Pyschchikov appeared in a video confirming his conscription and saying, 'Friends, don't panic. The plan is to complete training and serve in the army'.

Social Media Users Criticise Jolie's Visit

Once news spread, social media users turned on Jolie almost instantly. Despite her long record of human rights advocacy — including her years as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency from 2001 to 2012 — critics argued her visit caused more harm than help.

One X user wrote, 'LMAO, Angelina Jolie came [to] Ukraine and one of her bodyguards was snatched by military recruiters.'

🇺🇸🇺🇦 ANGELINA JOLIE’S BODYGUARD WAS MOBILIZED!



LMAO, Angelina Jolie came Ukraine and one of her bodyguards was snatched by military recruiters.



— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 5, 2025

Another took aim at photos showing Jolie wearing a combat helmet inside an anti-drone tunnel and mocked, 'The photo of the year: Angelina Jolie in an anti-drone tunnel. Thanks to Jolie, the world now knows: Kherson, a Ukrainian city, lives on, one mile away from the front, under nonstop short-range drone attacks. Much gratitude'.

Legacy of War Foundation, which supported Jolie's trip, said she visited medical and educational facilities and spent time with civilians and volunteers. But critics maintained her presence only heightened risks.

One source argued, 'She called attention to key military positions and got a man impressed into military service. Sometimes it's better for Hollywood stars to lend attention to serious issues from home'.

As debate continues to grow, many observers now question whether high-profile visits from global celebrities help conflict zones — or simply create new complications.