KEY POINTS Owens links French legionnaires to Charlie Kirk's killing as tensions rise

Macron defamation suit adds pressure as political backlash intensifies

Supporters and critics split sharply as Owens warns of global conspiracy

Candace Owens has plunged Washington, Paris and the conservative political world into turmoil after announcing that her show is going off air while she faces what she alleges is an assassination plot orchestrated by the French government.

Her claims, directly implicating President Emmanuel Macron and tying French operatives to the death of Charlie Kirk, have intensified global scrutiny and triggered fierce debate across social media and political circles.

Owens Goes Off Air, Claims French Government Tried to Kill Her

Owens escalated her allegations on Tuesday with a statement on X, declaring: 'Our show will be off air this week.

As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple.'

She went on to claim foreign operatives were involved in the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

'Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination but they did not act alone,' she wrote.

In the same post, she challenged both the White House and US intelligence agencies to validate her claims publicly. 'For all of you who doubted my claims, you can now look to the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth.'

The French government has forcefully denied her allegations. US officials have not issued any public comment. Within conservative circles, reactions have split sharply between supporters expressing alarm and critics questioning the credibility and escalation of her claims.

I am told that payments for assassinations are running through the Club des Cent in France.

This means there is a paper trail and I encourage the patriots of France to do what you can to uncover it.



I would again like to stress that there was a French female assassin but also… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 23, 2025

I have informed people in the Federal government and the White House of the France and Israeli assassination plot and am willing to provide full details, as well as the name of the assassins and international accounts in France and Canada through which money was exchanged.… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 24, 2025

Our show will be off air this week.

As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple.



Also, I will again state… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 25, 2025

Owens Links Alleged Plot to Charlie Kirk's Death

Owens has repeatedly tied her allegations to what she says is a cover-up surrounding Charlie Kirk's killing. Speaking on Myron Gaines' podcast, she claimed Kirk had sent a message the day before he died warning of a death threat.

She accused his colleagues of withholding details and said there had been a 'full court press effort to lie about everything'.

Owens argued the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, may have been used as a 'patsy'. She also claimed that flight logs from two Egyptian military aircraft matched movements of Kirk's wife, Erika, on 73 occasions from 2022 to 2025.

According to Owens, one of those matches occurred on the same day Kirk died at Provo Airport, implying that the aircraft may have been tracking Erika rather than Charlie.

She stressed that she had found no incriminating evidence against Erika Kirk personally and said Erika's behaviour could be attributed to trauma, adding that 'anyone who witnessed such violence would be terrified.'

On the same podcast, Owens said: 'I know for a fact, one of them has a text message from Charlie the day before he died saying they are going to kill me.'

Macron Defamation Lawsuit Raises the Stakes

The crisis intensified after it emerged that Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit against Owens had been officially filed on 25 September 2025, weeks before she made her latest claims. The timing has fuelled speculation over whether Owens' increasingly dramatic allegations are unfolding alongside mounting legal pressure from France.

A widely shared Substack article characterised the lawsuit as 'a public execution with footnotes', arguing that Owens had mistaken online influence for geopolitical power.

Critics have also pointed out contradictions in her previous statements, including earlier suggestions that Donald Trump and US intelligence agencies were involved in Kirk's death, followed days later by her claim that she reached out to them for help.

Allies Show Concern but Say Evidence Remains Unseen

Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum defended Owens personally while urging caution. 'Candace Owens is still a really good friend of mine. I still love her to death,' he said. 'If somebody trying to kill Candace, that is a problem to me.'

Yet he stressed that he had not seen 'verifiable evidence' and that Owens had not shown him any proof despite insisting she possessed it.

Here is the FULL VIDEO:



"Well, people may not realize Candace Owens is not a social media influencer to me. Candace Owens is is still a really good friend of mine. I still love her to death. Even though we disagree on a few things. I know she disagree with me. We disagree.… pic.twitter.com/Aa8EoK7k48 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) November 26, 2025

Crisis Shows No Sign of Slowing as Owens Presses for Validation

Owens' newest claims have dramatically escalated the situation. By asserting that French legionnaires were involved in Kirk's killing, that Macron attempted to 'organize' her assassination, and that US counterterrorism agencies have acknowledged receiving her warnings, she has placed pressure on Washington to either validate or contradict her statements.

With supporters rallying behind her, critics questioning her narrative and the French government pursuing legal action, the political storm surrounding Owens continues to intensify.

As long as she insists foreign operatives coordinated an assassination and that she is their next target, Washington and Paris remain braced for further escalation.