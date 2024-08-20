A British model and social media influencer has ignited a storm of outrage in Spain after her latest stunt, deemed by many as both offensive and dangerous, went viral. Chloe Lopez, known for her provocative and controversial social media posts, is now facing threats of violence from furious locals, who have branded her behaviour as disgraceful and are demanding she leave the country.

Viral Stunt Sparks Outrage

The incident that sparked the fury involved Lopez being filmed in a Mercadona supermarket, one of Spain's largest grocery chains. In the video, Lopez is seen removing her pink thong and placing it in a bread roll tray before casually walking away with a smile on her face. The stunt, which Lopez shared on her Instagram account, was met with widespread condemnation and has since led to a fierce backlash from the Spanish public.

The act, seen by many as a blatant disregard for public decency and hygiene, prompted an immediate response from locals. "If we catch you in Spain in the supermarket doing this, we'll drag you down all the aisles by your hair," one enraged commenter warned, reflecting the intense anger felt by many.

A Pattern of Provocative Behaviour

This incident is not the first time Lopez has been at the centre of controversy. The model, who has built a following through her provocative and often shocking social media content, has a history of engaging in similar stunts. In the past, she filmed herself leaving her underwear on a bar counter in Tulum, Mexico, as a so-called "tip" for good service. In another instance, she posted a video of herself placing her knickers through the flap of a vending machine in a shopping centre.

Lopez's behaviour has led to widespread criticism, with many questioning her motives and the impact of such stunts. Respected Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on the growing anger among the Spanish public, highlighting how social media has been flooded with harsh comments. Some users have gone as far as calling Lopez derogatory names, expressing their deep disgust for her actions.

"You should be reported because you've committed a public health crime," wrote one critic, reflecting a common sentiment that Lopez's actions could have serious consequences for the supermarket involved, both in terms of health regulations and financial losses.

Legal Repercussions and Public Backlash

The supermarket, Mercadona, has responded to the incident, stating: 'We are aware of the incident and our executives and lawyers have of course been informed so they can decide how to proceed.'

This incident also raises broader concerns about the impact of social media influencers who, in pursuit of viral fame, push the boundaries of acceptable behaviour. Lopez is not alone in this trend. Recently, TikTok influencer Mizzy faced legal action after his controversial prank videos, including one where he entered strangers' homes without permission, sparked widespread outrage and led to his arrest. Similarly, YouTube stars The Stokes Twins faced criminal charges after staging a fake bank robbery that caused genuine panic among bystanders.

These incidents highlight the potential dangers of prioritising shock value and social media clout over responsibility and respect for others. As influencers like Lopez continue to push the envelope in their quest for online notoriety, they risk not only their own safety but also the well-being of those around them.