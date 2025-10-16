Spotify is changing the listening game once again. The streaming giant, known for its innovative approach to music discovery, has just announced two major updates that are set to redefine how users interact with their favourite tunes.

From a bilingual AI DJ that feels like a real radio host to a powerful ChatGPT integration that unlocks new ways to explore your library, these features confirm that the future of music is intelligent, personalised, and here now.

DJ Livi: Spotify's AI DJ Now Speaks Spanish and Takes Text Requests

After learning how to handle user requests earlier this year, the Spotify AI DJ is getting a big update. It can now speak Spanish, accept requests via text, and offer individualised suggestions. According to Spotify's recent blog post, the AI DJ's Spanish counterpart, DJ Livi, is ready to take music requests.

As Spanish has the second-highest number of native speakers globally, this addition should notably improve how that major user group customises and controls their music experience. The AI DJ is also getting a text-based function, meaning you can submit requests without using your voice, and this works in both English and Spanish.

spotify just released an AI-powered personal DJ and it looks absolutely incredible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/26qIQ1V8WC — juan (@juanbuis) February 22, 2023

This was one of the most highly requested additions on social media, according to Spotify, and it'll help you set the mood for your music without bothering others, whether you're travelling or in a quiet spot like a library.

ChatGPT Now Customises Your Spotify Experience

Alongside the upgraded DJ, the streaming service has also announced a powerful collaboration. Users can now connect their Spotify account to ChatGPT.

OpenAI launched a new system earlier this month that lets developers construct apps directly within ChatGPT, enabling users to prompt the assistant to perform actions and respond to queries related only to the partner applications.

Several companies have since released their interactive features, with Spotify letting listeners use ChatGPT to request personalised playlists, get song recommendations, and much more.

Simply mentioning Spotify in your ChatGPT prompt brings up the option to connect your account. Look for the 'Use Spotify for this answer' button at the base of the page. By connecting your profile, the AI gains access to your listening data, such as your likes and history, which provides the necessary context to deliver superior results.

Once connected, you can ask it to recommend tracks, performers, playlists, or podcast episodes that are specifically tailored to your preferences.

You have the freedom to be highly specific in your requests. For example, you can ask it to build a playlist for a particular mood or event, include only your most-played artists, or focus on your top genre. It even asks for the length you want, which is ideal for organising a long road trip playlist.

Selecting a recommended track or podcast episode will instantly open the Spotify application, enabling you to listen to or watch it right away.

ChatGPT is also capable of carrying out tasks on your behalf directly within Spotify, such as controlling playback, adding or deleting items from your library, creating and editing private playlists, and managing who you follow.

The Power and the Policy: Using ChatGPT With Your Spotify Data

It's crucial to remember that by linking your Spotify account, you are agreeing to the app's privacy policy. This document contains vital details about data security and sharing, noting that if ChatGPT were to suffer a security breach, your data could be accessed by unapproved individuals.

Beyond granting ChatGPT access to your data — like the songs and podcasts you listen to, the content saved in your Spotify library, and the accounts you follow — you are also handing over your IP address and estimated location. You maintain control, however, and can disconnect your Spotify account at any moment.

Spotify also confirmed in a blog post that it doesn't share artists' and creators' content with OpenAI for training their models. All music, podcasts, and any other audio or video content on the platform remains fully protected.

The feature is already available in English for all ChatGPT users — Free, Plus, and Pro — on both web and mobile platforms across 145 countries. While both Free and Premium Spotify users can access this integration, the company notes that Premium subscribers will receive a more highly tailored experience.