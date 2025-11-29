Tesla's push for Full Self-Driving (FSD) in Spain is racing forward—with the potential to transform daily driving but also raising uneasy questions about safety, oversight, and real-world risks. Spain has emerged as a leading testbed for the company's FSD (Supervised) programme, under a legal framework designed to accelerate automated-vehicle technology across the country.

Under the new Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) scheme, 19 vehicles from Tesla have received approval to roam national roads, with testing open to any route nationwide. The approved period runs from 27 November 2025 to 26 November 2027, signalling a long-term commitment to building real-world data in Spanish traffic conditions. Supporters say this could mark a turning point—giving commuters smoother, safer journeys and reducing human error on busy roads. But critics worry the rapid rollout leaves too many questions unanswered about oversight and public safety.

Spain's New Regulatory Framework Opens the Door

In July 2025, the DGT launched the ES‑AV Program, a regulatory framework to govern and standardise automated vehicle testing—from prototype to pre-homologation stages. The programme aims to 'enhance oversight, regulation, research, and transparency' while encouraging innovation in transport.

The ES-AV regime defines three testing phases depending on technological maturity and operational scope. Tesla has already entered Phase 3, meaning that onboard safety operators become optional and remote monitoring is allowed. Under this licence, Tesla's initial 19-vehicle fleet gets 'unlimited' access to Spain's national routes, though industry watchers expect the number of test vehicles to rise significantly.

What This Means for Drivers

For everyday drivers, the expanding FSD tests promise a taste of future convenience. Those commuting daily, particularly on long motorway routes or between cities, could benefit from reduced fatigue, smoother lane changes, and possibly fewer accidents caused by human error.

Latest user feedback, though from non-European markets, suggests the system's performance is improving. Some Tesla owners describe FSD as 'more alive than ever,' praising its navigation, sign recognition, and fluidity.

Given Spain's varied road types, from crowded city centres to sweeping rural highways, a successful FSD rollout could help standardise safe and efficient driving across diverse conditions. Moreover, broader acceptance of FSD could have ripple effects beyond private commuting, as sectors like logistics and delivery services may see reduced costs and improved efficiency.

Safety and Oversight Concerns

Despite the regulatory backing, some experts warn that the broad-based approval might be moving too quickly.

In neighbouring EU countries, regulatory bodies remain cautious. For example, a recent claim by Tesla that the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) would green-light FSD in the Netherlands in February 2026 was met with official clarification: The Dutch authority said only a demonstration is planned, and a final safety decision remains pending.

The divergence highlights how fragile regulatory trust might be across Europe and how quickly public sentiment could turn if safety incidents occur. Critics also argue that 'supervised' autonomy still requires drivers to remain alert; removing human monitors or relying heavily on remote supervision may introduce new risks, particularly on congested urban roads or in unpredictable traffic situations.

A Critical Moment for Europe—and Spain's Role

With Spain granting broad testing rights, it may soon emerge as the template for FSD integration across Europe. If the trials go well, other countries might follow. If they do not, regulatory backlash could sweep across the region, potentially derailing wider adoption.

For millions of drivers, this experiment has personal and social stakes. The outcome could reshape how we commute, how cities manage traffic, and even how businesses structure transport and logistics.

As the ES-AV-backed testing begins in earnest, drivers across Spain, and eventually across Europe, might soon face a choice: embrace a new era of convenience and automation, or proceed with caution while oversight catches up.