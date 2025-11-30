Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake may finally be nearing the end of a long and chaotic development cycle.

After years of delays, reboots, and radio silence from Ubisoft, a trusted industry leaker now claims that the game is still targeting a mid-January release window, with internal schedules pointing specifically to 16 January as the planned launch date.

If accurate, this would mark the first major Ubisoft release of 2026 and the long-awaited return of a franchise that helped define early 2000s action-adventure gaming.

A Surprising Release Window Resurfaces

Information about the new target date resurfaced through discussions involving well-known insider Tom Henderson, who commented on recent reports suggesting that Ubisoft has quietly set the remake's release for the middle of January.

According to recent episode of Insider Gaming, sources familiar with Ubisoft's planning had already pointed to this window earlier in the year, making this the second time a January timeframe has been linked to the troubled project.

The timing raised questions about whether Ubisoft would showcase the game at The Game Awards, where major publishers typically reveal trailers, updates, and release dates. Nate noted that he personally did not expect a Game Awards appearance, though he admitted that, from a marketing perspective, it would make perfect sense.

Launching a game in mid-January without showing anything beforehand would be uncharacteristic for a project of this scale, especially one that has undergone such a prolonged and scrutinised development.

Still, he pointed out that if Ubisoft chooses not to reveal new footage during the show, an alternative announcement would almost certainly need to occur in December to align with Ubisoft's usual one-month-before-launch marketing strategy.

The conversation also referenced an unusual message posted by the official Prince of Persia social media account earlier this year. The post said the team looked forward to 'sharing more next year,' a statement that seemed at odds with a January 2026 launch.

This phrasing triggered speculation within the community. Some believed it was an error or a vague attempt to avoid committing to a public timetable. Others suspected it was deliberate, hinting that Ubisoft might be preparing a surprise launch with minimal promotional buildup.

However, industry watchers doubt that Ubisoft would "shadow drop" a long-awaited remake that has already been delayed multiple times. Without mainstream marketing, the game would risk being overshadowed by larger announcements from other publishers, especially in the busy first quarter of the year.

Early Gameplay Test Footage Adds Clarity

Adding another layer to the discussion, new leaks emerged through u/siliconwolf13 on Reddit, revealing early internal test footage of the Sands of Time Remake.

Taken from a focus-group presentation deck dated 2024, the footage shows the remake during a very early stage of development, complete with unfinished textures, placeholder environments, and unpolished character models.

Despite the rough state, some elements stood out. The parkour animations appeared smooth, and the core layout of the game seemed faithful to the original.

Developer commentary included in the leaked presentation emphasised that the team was focused on capturing the mysticism and tone of the iconic 2003 release while updating crucial systems such as traversal, combat responsiveness, and cinematic presentation.

A Long Road That May Finally Be Ending

More than a decade has passed since fans first asked for a remake of Sands of Time, and over three years have gone by since Ubisoft announced it. The game has endured multiple delays, studio changes, and public backlash over early visuals. But the latest leaks suggest that the long journey may finally be approaching its end.

If the trusted insider reports are accurate, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is on track to hit shelves in mid-January, giving fans of the franchise a fresh new take on a beloved game.