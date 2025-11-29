If you missed out on Black Friday discounts, there is still time to bag major deals. For British gamers, all three major consoles continue to offer reduced prices on some of their biggest games via their online stores beyond the Thanksgiving shopping frenzy.

PlayStation is running discounts on PS5 games until 19 December, with PlayStation Plus members receiving an additional five per cent off eligible purchases. Xbox's sale continues until 3 December, while Nintendo's offers end tomorrow, 30 November.

Here are some of the standout games still available at lower prices across each platform.

PS5

The PlayStation UK Store is offering savings on major titles, including the collector's edition of the recently released Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's sequel to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. The edition has dropped to £143.99 ($182.87) from £219.99 ($279.39) and includes a range of physical and in-game items, such as a Ghost Mask and the Snake Armour.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is also discounted, now priced at £34.99 ($44.44) from £69.99 ($88.89).

The latest entry in the franchise, God of War: Ragnarök, is available for £34.99 ($44.44), down from £69.99 ($88.89). Both The Last of Us titles are also reduced, with the original listed at £34.99 ($44.44) and the remastered version of The Last of Us Part II at £25.99 ($33.01).

Other popular sequels on sale include Horizon Forbidden West £32.99 ($41.89), Death Stranding 2: On The Beach £52.99 ($67.30) and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 £42.99 ($54.60).

Select accessories are also discounted, including the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, available for a reduced price until the end of the sale period.

Xbox

Microsoft's console store is offering an even broader range of discounted titles than its main rival. Among the newest releases is Battlefield 6, with the Standard Edition priced at £59.49 ($75.55) and the Phantom Edition at £84.99 ($107.94).

Recent additions such as the horror title Silent Hill f are reduced to £55.99 ($71.11), while Assassin's Creed: Shadows has dropped to £41.99 ($53.33).

Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, a nominee for The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year, has seen its Royal Edition reduced to £47.99 ($60.95). The long-awaited sequel follows Warhorse Studios' 2018 hit Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which has sold four million copies as of two weeks ago.

Sports fans can pick up NBA 2K26 £31.49 ($40.00) for the Standard Edition and £40.49 ($51.42) for the Superstar Edition, alongside EA Sports releases including Madden NFL 26 £34.99 ($44.44), College Football 26 £34.99 ($44.44) and FC 26 £34.99 ($44.44) for the Standard Edition.

Popular franchises such as Mortal Kombat also feature heavily in the sale, with multiple entries discounted, including Mortal Kombat 1 £16.49 ($20.94), as well as major reductions across the Assassin's Creed, Fallout and Borderlands series.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has rolled out a wide selection of discounts through to tomorrow, featuring both big-name releases and indie favourites.

First-party title The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is currently priced at £37.49 ($47.61).

Gamers keen to explore the open-world epic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can now purchase it for just £14.84 ($18.85), while Yakuza 0 Director's Cut for Switch 2 is reduced to £31.49 ($40.00).

Although several high-profile releases, including Donkey Kong: Bananza, remain absent from the sale, bargain hunters can still find notable deals such as the popular platformer It Takes Two, which is currently available at no cost via select promotions