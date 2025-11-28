They are convenient and essential to daily life, serving as the soundtrack to our commutes and workouts. However, the small, portable devices we rely on for sound may pose a silent threat to our auditory health.

A sound expert reveals the three crucial, often-missed signals that your favourite earbuds might be quietly causing damage to your hearing. If used regularly, these are the early clues to watch for.

Essential Gear, Hidden Risks

From vital work calls to intense gym sessions, or just silencing the noise of a commute, earbuds have become mandatory accessories, just like a mobile phone. Yet their continuous use comes with a hidden price, according to audio expert James Grifo.

Grifo is the Owner and CEO of Audio Visual Nation, a top firm that supplies professional audio solutions for major corporate events. 'Most people don't realise their hearing is being damaged until it's already happened,' says Grifo. 'The symptoms are subtle at first, but they're your body's way of telling you something is wrong.'

The Pressure That Harms Your Hearing

The issue isn't restricted to high volume alone. Extended exposure to sound, even at average levels, can cause ongoing stress on the sensitive parts of your inner ear. When you combine this with louder audio, the decline in hearing health speeds up significantly.

Ill-fitting earbuds compound the problem. If they do not sit correctly within the ear canal, many users increase the volume to drown out surrounding sound. This establishes a sequence where your ears are always under excessive strain.

'Think of it like holding a weight," Grifo explains. "Holding five pounds for a minute is easy. Holding it for eight hours straight causes serious strain. That's what's happening inside your ears when you wear earbuds all day.'

Earbuds Really Damage Hearing Forever. Watch this 😯 pic.twitter.com/wuu9YELAAN — learn skills2.0 (@_learnskills) November 9, 2025

The advent of modern noise-cancelling technology introduces an additional complication. While these earbuds are incredibly effective at blocking external noise, they also make it easy and comfortable to listen for extended periods.

The result is that a seemingly quiet, peaceful audio experience is actually prolonged sound exposure that exceeds what the human ear is naturally built to withstand. Grifo has outlined three primary warning signs that indicate your earbuds are compromising your hearing, along with essential steps you can take to safeguard your hearing immediately.

Three Warning Signs Your Earbuds Are Damaging Your Hearing

1. Hearing a Ringing Sound, Even After Short Use

If you hear a persistent ringing, buzzing, or hissing when you remove your earbuds, it's called tinnitus. Such an occurrence is rare, even if the sensation lasts only a few minutes.

'Tinnitus is your ear's alarm system,' says Grifo. 'It's telling you that the tiny hair cells in your inner ear are stressed or damaged. If you're hearing ringing after just 20 or 30 minutes of listening, that's a red flag.'

Just like most health problems, multiple things can lead to tinnitus and hearing loss but the most common ones seem to be:



1. Straight up damage with things such as headphones

2. Smoking/nicotine

3. Liver issues (partly how Accutane causes tinnitus)

4. Pathogen… pic.twitter.com/tJjUJv15Bb — George Ferman (@Helios_Movement) November 13, 2024

It is frequent for individuals to ignore temporary tinnitus because it eventually subsides. However, recurrent incidents signal a buildup of harm that could become irreversible over time.

2. The Requirement to Boost Volume for the Usual Clarity

Have you noticed yourself slowly increasing the audio level to hear your podcasts or music as clearly as before? This change represents one of the very first indications of reduced hearing capacity.

As the delicate cells in your inner ear are damaged, they become less able to register sounds efficiently. Your brain attempts to compensate for this by prompting you to raise the volume, which, in turn, accelerates the damage in a self-perpetuating loop.

'If you're constantly adjusting your volume higher to get the same experience, your hearing has already changed,' Grifo warns. 'Most people don't connect these dots until the loss is significant.'

3. Experiencing Muffled or Unclear Sound Post-Listening

After removing your devices, your hearing should instantly revert to its usual state. If noises seem dull, fuzzy, or far away, it means your ears are under excessive strain.

This phenomenon, known as a temporary threshold shift, occurs when the auditory system is subjected to sound for prolonged durations or at excessively high levels. Although your hearing may recover within a few hours or overnight, every single instance causes accumulated wear and tear.

'This is especially common with noise-cancelling earbuds,' says Grifo. 'Because they're so comfortable and block everything out, people wear them for three, four, five hours straight without realising the cumulative effect on their ears.'

The key concern is that these initial symptoms often surface before individuals recognise a genuine threat to their hearing. By the time you find yourself struggling to follow dialogue in loud settings or needing others to repeat themselves, the harm is already established.

Essential Advice for Protecting Your Hearing

James Grifo, Owner and CEO of Audio Visual Nation, offers encouraging final thoughts: 'The good news is that protecting your hearing doesn't mean having to give up your earbuds. Start by following the 60/60 rule: listen at no more than 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time. Give your ears regular breaks throughout the day.

'Invest in properly fitted earbuds that create a good seal. When they fit correctly, you won't need to crank up the volume to block out background noise. And use your device's built-in health features. Both iPhones and Android phones now track your audio exposure and will alert you when you've been listening too loudly for too long.

'If you're already experiencing any of these warning signs, see an audiologist. Hearing damage is permanent, but catching it early means you can prevent further loss.'