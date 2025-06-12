A planned family dinner at a well-known California steakhouse took an unexpected turn when a mother ended up eating and waiting in the car with the family dog. Her influencer daughter and son-in-law reportedly went ahead with their dinner plans after the restaurant said they could only seat two — sparking a social media debate over privilege and family priorities.

The family, from Los Angeles, had originally hoped for a relaxing night out. They arrived at Dunsmoor, rated as the top steakhouse in the US, eager to share a special meal. The husband, wife, and the wife's mother, along with their pet dog Bao, settled into the parking lot, where things took an unexpected turn.

The restaurant had no outdoor seating, and walk-in only policies meant there was no space for Bao or the mother to join the table. At first, the family decided to leave the dog in the car and just use Tesla's famous dog mode. But in the end, the mother and her dog ended up waiting in the car, while the rest ate inside.

Going Viral on TikTok

The incident was captured in a TikTok video that quickly drew attention. The video begins with the husband apologising to the mother, saying 'I'm so, so sorry about that. So sorry. That was totally my mistake,' while placing a hand on her shoulder. The mother responds with a warm smile, stating 'I'm so, so, so okay', seemingly unfazed by the situation. The clip then explains what happened, with the wife recounting their plans and how they ended up with the mother and dog waiting outside.

According to the wife, they initially thought it would be a simple family outing. However, upon arriving at the restaurant they were informed that Dunmoor's policy for walk-ins would leave them with only two seats available.

The mother volunteered to wait in the car with their dog Bao so the rest of the family could enjoy their meal. Meanwhile, the wife took food to the car, acting as a makeshift server, cutting up steak and bringing back bites for her mother and the dog.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the family managed to make light of the situation. The wife concludes, 'In the end, my mom got her steak. Bao got a couple bites, too. And somehow it turned into this super funny night that we will always remember.' The video ends with a shot of the family in the car, enjoying each other's company after the 'adventure', with the husband saying, 'It ended up just being a little date night for Wei and me,' before adding, 'I should have called them.'

The clip has sparked a lively discussion online, with many viewers commenting on the family's choices. Some expressed sympathy, suggesting they would do the same for their children and loved ones if need be. However, many others elected to comment in the negative, with some pointing out a perceived imbalance. 'Could you imagine if the roles were reversed, and a mom selfishly went inside herself and left her daughter in the car?'

One user even remarked 'the white man came first bruh,' implying a racial privilege aspect. Comments also questioned the family's decision not to choose another restaurant, with viewers wondering why an alternative wasn't considered. 'There are hundreds of lovely restaurants where you could eat without leaving out anyone!'

Some TikTok users pointed out that the original video has since been deleted, and the creator has deactivated their account, seemingly as a result of the negative commentary. However, the footage has been reposted by others, keeping the story alive on social media.

The mom, also went online and explained what happened in Chinese. According to her, her daughter and son-in-law has done so much support for her and given her assistance financially in the last four years that she has become contented and quite happy with her life. She also pointed out that the incident was not a big deal for her, but thanked everyone who was worried about her.