PC gaming platform Steam has launched a limited-time promotional event, allowing users to add two independent titles to their digital libraries at no cost. The giveaway, which features a hybrid gladiator management RPG and a tactical stickman simulator, remains active until Thursday, 22 January 2026. Unlike standard 'free weekends,' these titles are designated as 'free-to-keep,' meaning they remain in a user's permanent collection even after the promotional window closes.

The initiative comes as part of a series of January giveaways on the platform, following a year of record-breaking concurrent user numbers for Valve's storefront. According to gHacks Technology News, the two titles currently available for $0.00 are Crown Champion: Legends of the Arena and Battle Simulator: Counter Stickman.

Management and Gladiatorial Combat

The primary highlight of the giveaway is Crown Champion: Legends of the Arena, a title that blends traditional role-playing elements with management simulation. Originally released in 2016 by Pilgrim Adventures, the game tasks players with restoring a derelict estate and training a team of fighters to compete in various gladiatorial arenas.

The game currently maintains a 'Very Positive' rating on the platform, with users praising its depth in side-stories and lore. Unlike many budget-tier RPGs, Crown Champion includes non-combat features such as marriage options and estate upgrades.'It has maintained a largely positive reception on Steam,' noted gHacks, emphasising that the game is a permanent addition once claimed.

Tactical Stickman Simulation

The second offering, Battle Simulator: Counter Stickman, provides a more casual, strategy-focused experience. Developed by Yurii Nikshych and published by GrabTheGames, the simulator allows players to command units in brief, physics-based battle scenarios. While the game features more varied user reviews compared to its counterpart, its low system requirements and quick gameplay loops make it an accessible entry for fans of the 'battle sim' genre.

Industry trackers at GameGrin observed that the publisher, GrabTheGames, has become a frequent participant in these 'free-to-keep' promotions, often using them to drive visibility for indie developers. The promotion explicitly states that while these games may include Steam Trading Cards, card drops are typically disabled for free promotional copies to prevent market exploitation.

How to Claim and Deadlines

To secure the titles, users must log in to the Steam store—either via a web browser or the desktop client—and navigate to the respective store pages. By selecting 'Add to Account,' the games are tied to the user's profile indefinitely. There is no requirement to download or install the software immediately to retain ownership.

The deadline for the current offer is set for 10:00 AM PT (6:00 PM GMT) on 22 January 2026. This promotion coincides with several other 'free-to-play' releases appearing on the platform this month, including the atmospheric indie RPG A Song of Sunlight, which has seen a 94% positive rating since its 16 January debut, according to NotebookCheck.

As the gaming industry prepares for a major release window in late 2026, these mid-month giveaways serve as a strategic tool for digital storefronts to maintain daily active user counts. Users are advised to act before Thursday, as Steam typically reverts these titles to their standard retail price without prior extension once the countdown concludes.