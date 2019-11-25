Last week, Valve took the covers off a projec,t which took the video game industry by surprise. After years of silence, the developers are now finally going to revisit its most popular franchise. Half-Life: Alyx might not be exactly what fans want, but it is a full-length title for those with virtual reality headsets. Despite the positive reception from gamers and critics alike, there are those who still want a proper sequel to move the story forward. Now, it seems that might be happening sooner than expected as the studio hinted at the possibility of Half-Life 3 being in the works.

Initial reactions to the VR version of the iconic first-person shooter was somehow mixed. Although it reportedly gave fans a feeling of nostalgia, the gameplay mechanics showcased by the trailer was a little hard to process. According to TweakTown, "Half-Life: Alyx" is set between the events of the first and second installments. To quell some of the rumours about it, Valve assures gamers it is not a spin-off and will be a full-length game.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR.



Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

The publisher wants the video game industry to know that it built "Half-Life: Alyx" using its Source 2 engine. It was developed from the ground up to highlight the capabilities of its Index VR headset. Nevertheless, the company does not want players to be left out, hence it is compatible with other VR headsets for the PC. However, in a recent interview with company game designer David Spreyer, it was confirmed that Valve has plans to work on more games related to the series

It seems that "Half-Life 3" might be finally happening. "Yes. It's probably no surprise that many people at Valve have been wanting to get back to the 'Half-Life' universe for a long time, and this experience has only reinforced that," said Spreyer. "Of course, we'll have to wait and see how people react to 'Half-Life: Alyx' once it's out, but we'd love to continue pushing forward," he added.

Now seems a bit too early to speculate about the gameplay of "Half-Life 3" and if it will revisit its roots as a first-person shooter or move forward as VR-only sequel. What's clear is that Valve is more than willing to expand the story and hopefully pace the releases closer than what they did with "Half-life: Alyx."