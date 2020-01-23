After years of consistently pestering Valve and its co-founder Gabe Newell with requests for another installment of "Half-Life," gamers are finally getting one. However, it is not what most people expected. Instead of a traditional first-person shooter (FPS), the developer confirmed it will be built from the ground up for virtual reality platforms. Initial reactions from consumers was mostly skeptical, but the game studio confirmed it would be a full-length VR title. It is scheduled to launch in March 2020, but the people working on it reportedly confirmed that development has been finished.

In a Reddit AMA, the development team in charge of the game took the time to answer queries from fans related to the upcoming VR game. It was previously confirmed that the game was not exclusive to Valve's Index VR system.

Instead, it will support most major VR headsets from other manufacturers that are connected via PC and compatible with its SteamVR platform. Those who own the Oculus Quest can access the game as long as it is connected to a computer, confirms Ars Technica.

Going back to the status of the VR game, "Half-Life: Alyx" is apparently complete and in the final stages of polish. As written by the developers on the Reddit AMA, "with the exception of some tweaks to the absolute final scene, the game is done."

On top of it all the developers noted that they have tested it from beginning to end "multiple times," as reported by GamesRadar+. It is at a point wherein they are "polishing and fixing bugs" which is exactly where the team "hopes to be at this point." In fact, Valve claims that it will be ready in time to meet its intended release schedule.

Other questions posted were about the developer's decision to purposely omit displaying the arms and body. Despite being invisible, the game will still detect these so players can properly interact with in-game objects.

Meanwhile, when asked about how the game will keep some terrifying elements, one of the developers warned gamers against the iconic headcrabs. Getting attacked by one allegedly prompted him to remove the VR headset in disgust. Half-Life: Alyx is up for pre-order right now, while Valve Index owners will get it for free when it comes out a few months from now.