Football pro Stefon Diggs had a headline-grabbing 2025, the year when he broke records playing with the New England Patriots. His tally included 82 receptions, 869 yards and three touchdowns, marking him as one of the team's most reliable playmakers. Yet Diggs' year was not only defined by football. Away from the stadium, he became a father three times over, welcoming newborns with different mothers — including one with Grammy‑winning rapper Cardi B.

In November, Diggs and the Bodak Yellow rapper announced the birth of their first child together. However, the Patriots' wide receiver had been at the centre of paternity rumours with multiple women while Cardi B was still pregnant with their son.

Multiple Paternity Claims

One of the paternity allegations, which was later confirmed, involved social media influencer Aileen Lopera, who is more popularly known as Lord Gisselle online. She had first claimed that Diggs was the father of her child in December 2024. A paternity test verified her statement in November 2025, several months after the birth of their daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, in April.

For months, Diggs remained mum about his child with Lopera. That changed during the Christmas season, when he posted photos of Charliee on his Instagram account, acknowledging her publicly for the first time.

Charliee is not the only Diggs offspring to make a debut on the football pro's social media page. He also shared a photo of another baby boy from an undisclosed mother on his Instagram Stories. He added the caption, 'One of my boys first Christmas' in the now-deleted post that went viral online.

Stefon Diggs spends quality time with his newborn children on Christmas 🤍🎄 pic.twitter.com/5LvVsPAxoD — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 26, 2025

While Diggs seemed to spend the holidays away from Cardi B and their son, he also kept them in his mind based on his other post on Instagram Stories, where the WAP singer was seen hugging their child beside a Christmas tree. The footballer wrote 'Miss yaw, don't be squeezing him too tight, you making him soft,' in the post.

Cardi B Responds to Holiday Criticism

Cardi B, who had faced mounting criticism for spending Christmas without Diggs, finally addressed the situation. In a video shared on X on Monday, Cardi urged her fans to calm down.

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

'Is y'all cool? Y'all been dragging me for three or four days. Y'all become and y'all been a little bit too mean. I can't change s--t, I can't go back in time. I already had a baby,' the 33-year-old hip-hop star said.

She added that she has no idea what people wanted her to do regarding the situation, but reminded everyone that she can only move forward at this point.

Cardi also appealed to her fans to give her support, since she will be on tour in 2026 and will be away most of the time from her children, including seven-year-old Kulture, four-year-old Wave and 14-month-old Blossom, whom she shares with ex-husband Offset.

The rapper added that she wants all her followers to have a good year ahead. 'I want health, money, prosperity, happiness for this new year for y'all—wish me the same thing. All right, leave me alone though,' Cardi added.