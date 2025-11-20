Rapper Cardi B shared a tender moment with her newborn son, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something that could mean she and her son's father, Stefon Diggs, are about to take their relationship to another level.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner finally gave a glimpse of her new baby through a series of images on Instagram. This is the first time that her newborn son has been introduced on social media since her birth announcement on 13 November.

She added a simple caption, '11/4 🧸🩶🏈,' which could mean that she gave birth on 4 November.

Aside from several sweet photos of her holding the child whose name has yet to be revealed, Cardi also showed a picture of herself on the hospital bed with the baby in her hand and Diggs by their side.

However, the last photo in the Instagram post captured the public's attention. It showed the baby boy lying on a bed, wrapped in a New England Patriots' swaddle representing his father's NFL team, and Cardi's hand with a huge diamond ring on her ring finger.

Fans took to the comment section to ask about the photo and congratulate the couple if the engagement speculations turn out to be true.

'Did anyone else see a ring on the last slide? 🥰🥹 congratulations! 🎉🎈🍾🎊,' one fan wrote.

Another one added: 'Cardi, that's an engagement ring! Is this a double congratulations!!!!!! I don't neon social media much but that ring is on your ring finger.'

Cardi and Diggs have yet to react to the engagement rumours.

Cardi and Stefon's Love Story

Dating rumours about the 'Boldak Yellow' rapper and the Patriots' wide receiver first came out in October 2024, but Cardi called the allegations 'insane.'

On February 2025, the alleged couple was seen in a New York City club. The pair allegedly looked very close and kept on dancing during their stay in the venue. However, Cardi mentioned on her Instagram Channel that she was not in a relationship at the time.

Still, the rumours about the pair refused to die down, especially after TMZ shared some videos of the two arriving at a hotel in Miami, where they spent the entire Valentine's weekend.

Cardi and Diggs were spotted in several instances after their Valentine's getaway but kept everything low-key, until she made their relationship Instagram official in June, when she shared their intimate photos online.

On 17 September, Cardi confirmed in an interview with Gayle King that she was pregnant with her and Diggs' child. The new child will make her a mother of four.

Challenges in Cardi and Diggs' Relationship

The couple's romance did not seem smooth sailing.

For months, Diggs was hounded with several cheating and paternity allegations. Several women were reportedly impregnated by the 31-year-old football star while Cardi was pregnant with their child. One of them was a social media influencer named Crystal Westbrooks, while the other one was a woman named K'yanna Barbers.

Stefon diggs currently has 4 kids on the way with 4 different birds each of them as dumber than the last 🐐 pic.twitter.com/O9duHDwl1M — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) November 3, 2025

A paternity test also confirmed that Diggs is the biological father of a baby girl, whose mother is an Instagram model named Aileen Lopera. The baby mama filed for legal and physical custody of their child.

Meanwhile, Cardi is still bound to her previous marriage with fellow rapper Offset. The estranged couple got married in secret in September 2017, but they got separated in 2024. She filed for divorce in July of the same year, but it has not been finalised up to now.

The ex couple shares three children.