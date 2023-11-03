Winds of more than 100mph have been reported across the UK and hundreds of schools have been forced to close due to Storm Ciaran.

Weather reports warned that Storm Ciaran will be battering the British Islas and the Channel Islands until 6 a.m. on Friday 3 November.

Last night, Storm Ciaran brought 104 mph winds from the Atlantic over to northwest France and eventually arrived in the Channel Islands – including Jersey.

This morning, Thursday 2 November, there were 66 flood warnings and 166 flood alerts issued across England.

Jersey was also put on a red weather warning this morning, and residents were seen bulk-buying produce at their nearest supermarkets.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service reported gusts of wind up to 104mph were recorded on the island, which is home to around 107,800 thousand people.

The rescue forces also said that at least 40 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

People were housed in hotels after their homes were damaged.

One Jersey resident arrived at an emergency shelter "in tears", claiming the storm had totally torn through and ripped off the roof of her home.

So far, three people in Jersey have been taken to hospital as a result of Storm Ciaran.

Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) also issued a tornado alert that warned of a high-risk tornado travelling across South Wales to London.

The Metropolitan (Met) Office in London stated that Storm Ciaran will bring "strong and gusty winds, potentially damaging across the southernmost parts of England", adding, "Northern Ireland should remain brighter, with isolated showers".

"It will stay windy overnight with further outbreaks of rain developing in most areas, as a weakening Storm Ciaran remains close by, with some clear spells developing across the far south and west," the Met Office said.

The south of England has been hit the most by Storm Ciaran with a "major incident" predicted for Hampshire and the Isle of White.

Ben Lukey, the Manager on Flood Duty at the Environment Agency, said that the south coast of England should prepare for "significant flooding".

"Rain from the storm could also see significant surface water and river flooding across parts of the west, south and northeast of England from later today until Friday, with minor impacts possible more widely on Saturday due to further showers," he warned.

In Southampton, the Isle of White, Devon and Cornwall, hundreds of schools have closed their doors to children. In Jersey, schools have also closed on the island.

The blasts of wind hitting Cornwall have left more than 8,500 homes without power, according to Cornwall Council.

In both Devon and Cornwall, an amber weather alert regarding "very strong winds" and the potential for "large waves", has been issued.

The amber warning also noted that there could be "flying debris" which "could result in danger to life" as well as roads, railway lines, bridges and buildings being damaged.

Rail firms like the Southeastern Railway told customers not to travel before 9 a.m. this morning and noted that the extreme weather conditions could cause severe disruptions throughout the day.

Today, flights were also disrupted, delayed and brought to the ground in early landings as the storm made landfall in certain parts of the UK.

In France, at least one person has died as a result of the storm. A man driving a truck was killed by a falling tree in the Aisne department in the north-eastern region of Paris.

In the last 12 hours, France has witnessed record-breaking gusts of wind, with some as strong as 128mph in the coastal town of Pointe du Raz, Brittany.

Gusts of wind up to 119mph have also hit the town of Plougovelin.