Strange celestial sightings have often intrigued scientists. Now, disappearing lights in the sky, are being investigated by the researchers to find answers to the longstanding burning questions about alien civilizations.

According to the Independent, a number of blinking objects have appeared in the sky, among the stars. Therefore, the astronomers are now putting a dedicated effort to find out where they are coming from. They believe that these could be an indicator of "interstellar communication" or "alien structures."

In a recently published paper in the Astrophysical Journal, scientists have probed into several pictures of the sky dating as far back as the 1950s. Some of these pictures belong to old military sky catalogs Their investigation also included historical observations and comparisons between new and old sky surveys revealing the stars that have disappeared over the period of time.

As per the report, the scientists believe that these lights might have its origin in "natural, if somewhat extreme, astrophysical sources." However, a definite answer and explanation is yet to be discovered. The study has a great potential of providing big revelations in the universe we live in and opens up to what could be "new astrophysics."

"The implications of finding such objects extend from traditional astrophysics fields to the more exotic searches for evidence of technologically advanced civilisations," project leader Beatriz Villarroel, Stockholm University and Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, Spain, said in the study.

For a star to die, it needs to become a white dwarf or go through a sudden explosion called supernova. However, vanishing stars could be an indicator of other astrophysical phenomena or extra-terrestrial activity. Some explanations include laser messages being sent in the universe as a part of communication between stars and what is called as Dyson spheres. It is a hypothetical megastructure around which alien civilizations could exist as it captures a large percentage of its power source.

Another author Beatriz Villaerroel said that they are going to follow up on the 100 red transients that they have discovered. The group of scientists is aiming to launch a project using citizen science and artificial intelligence in order to scour through 1,50,000 discoveries they have made.