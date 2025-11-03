A long-running internal investigation, 'pages and pages of accusations,' and a formal complaint of 'bullying and harassment.' This is not the plot for the final season of Stranger Things; it is what has allegedly been happening behind the scenes. Millie Bobby Brown, now 21, has reportedly accused her on-screen father, David Harbour, 50, of inappropriate on-set behaviour.

The bombshell allegations have cast a new, unsettling light on comments Harbour himself made seven years ago, in which he positioned himself as the young star's primary protector.

When David Harbour Vowed To 'Protect' Her

The comments in question date back to a 2017 interview with People, when Harbour reflected on the intense pressures of global fame suddenly thrust upon Brown, then just 13. He spoke with what appeared to be fatherly concern.

'I think she's in the crosshairs of something extremely dangerous that nobody seems to be paying attention to', he said. 'I think the developing mind, someone who gets this famous and has still a brain that is not fully developed, is an extremely difficult thing to navigate.'

Harbour explicitly stated his protective role, adding, 'I hope that she gets the help that she needs. I know that I try to protect her as much as I can.'

At the time, Harbour's concern seemed well-placed. Brown had just deleted her Twitter account after being targeted by a vicious wave of online abuse. A series of homophobic memes, falsely attributing offensive comments to the young actress, went viral under the tag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown.

While some users later claimed the memes were 'satirical,' the abuse was real. Brown, a public supporter of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), responded by launching a new, verified account, @Milliestopshate, with the bio: 'I want this account to share love and positivity. Let's stop bullying.'

Harbour's comments in People also looked to her future, away from the pitfalls of social media. 'Still, you know my hope with Millie always it might focus with her as always that I want her to be an artist too when I'm in the nursing home she'll bring me her Oscars and I can look at them and stuff like that.'

A New Narrative Emerges About David Harbour

Seven years later, those protective remarks are being re-examined in a much harsher light. RadarOnline.com reported that Brown, now 21, filed a formal 'harassment and bullying claim' against David Harbour before filming began on the show's final season.

A source close to the situation described the complaint as extensive: 'Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.' Sources claim that following the complaint, Brown had a personal representative accompany her on set throughout the filming of Season 5.

The source clarified that the claims against Harbour, who portrays the beloved ex-police chief Jim Hopper, reportedly did not involve sexual misconduct. For its part, Netflix has declined to comment publicly on the internal investigation or its findings. Representatives for both Brown and Harbour have also not yet responded to requests for comment.

Insiders insist the streaming giant's sole focus is on completing the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The timing of these revelations is particularly tense, as Harbour is already under public scrutiny following the release of his estranged wife Lily Allen's recent album, which allegedly details a marriage breakdown involving infidelity.

As the show prepares for its global farewell, this dissonance between Harbour's public persona as a protector and the serious private allegations remains unresolved.

The stark dissonance between David Harbour's public vows to 'protect' a young Millie Bobby Brown and the serious, private allegations of 'bullying and harassment' now hangs over the Stranger Things legacy.

With Netflix declining to comment on its internal investigation, and representatives for both stars remaining silent, audiences are left to reconcile the beloved on-screen bond with this disturbing off-screen narrative.