The final chapter for Hawkins has begun. The cast of Stranger Things took over London's Leicester Square on Thursday evening for the explosive premiere of the show's fifth and final season. As the stars arrived at the Odeon Luxe, all eyes were on the series' leading lady, Millie Bobby Brown, who once again proved her star power. But behind the glamorous facade, a serious off-screen controversy was brewing.

The 21-year-old actress, celebrated for her role as the super-powered Eleven, posed up a storm for the cameras. Millie, who recently adopted a baby girl with her husband Jake Bongiovi, looked incredible in a black corset gown. The dress featured a dramatic peplum-style bodice and a sheer skirt, which she paired with black opaque tights and matching stilettos. Her reddish-brunette locks were styled in a chic half-up, half-down look, completed with silver earrings and matching rings.

Millie Bobby Brown Shines as Fans Ponder: Where Was David Harbour?

As Millie smiled for photographers, her on-screen father figure, David Harbour, was noticeably missing from her side. The absence was felt by fans, especially after the pair had cosied up for photographers at the Los Angeles premiere just last week, delighting fans who adore their close relationship.

The powerful bond between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's characters, Eleven and Jim Hopper, is a cornerstone of the series. While Harbour was not present for the London event, his absence is officially understandable. He is reportedly busy in the US filming his new movie, Evil Genius.

However, a new report paints a far more dramatic picture. This headline's new context refers to recent claims, first reported by the Daily Mail, that Millie Bobby Brown allegedly filed a formal 'harassment and bullying' complaint against Harbour before filming on the final season began. The report, which states the claims were non-sexual, alleges a months-long investigation took place.

According to a new source cited in this headline, Harbour's London absence is not due to filming but because he is having a 'full-on meltdown' over the bullying claims becoming public. This source suggests the allegations have hit him hard, creating a massive behind-the-scenes crisis for the show's promotional tour.

The Hawkins Crew Reunites, Missing David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown's On-Screen Dad

While David Harbour's presence was missed amidst the new controversy, Millie Bobby Brown was far from alone. The rest of the Hawkins crew joined her in the UK to celebrate the beginning of the end.

Noah Schnapp, 21, who plays the pivotal role of Will Byers, looked stylish in black suit trousers, a checked shirt, and a beige trench coat. He and Millie cosied up for photos, showcasing their long-standing friendship in what appeared to be a united front against the swirling rumours. They were joined by other core cast members, including Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers).

Why the Final Season Has Fans 'Traumatised' (And Excited)

The glamour of the premiere comes just a week after Netflix 'traumatised' fans by dropping the first five minutes of the final season. The spine-tingling opening sets a dark and sinister tone, centring on a younger Will Byers trapped in the Upside Down.

In the clip, a petrified Will is seen surviving on his own in a makeshift shelter, desperately fleeing from a terrifying Demogorgon. The pursuit through a bleak woodland leads him to discover the den of the formidable villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) for the time. As Vecna overwhelms Will, he declares menacingly, 'At long last, we can begin. You and I, we're going to do such beautiful things together'.

This opening hints at a dramatic and harrowing ending to Netflix's monumental series, as Vecna prepares to unleash his ultimate assault on Hawkins, a battle that will undoubtedly test both Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and David Harbour's Hopper. Given the real-life 'bullying' allegations, this on-screen father-daughter struggle now carries a bitter new irony for fans.

Stranger Things enthusiasts were left with chills after watching the clip and flocked to the comments section to share their dread and excitement. One YouTube user declared, 'IT'S ONLY THE FIRST 5 MINUTES AND THIS ALREADY LOOKS EXTREMELY EPIC'. Another person confessed, 'I have a feeling I'm gonna be traumatized and depressed for months after watching this final season'. One fan, focusing on the clip's hero, commented, 'This is why Will is one of my favorites in the show. He's a fighter'.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 drops on Netflix on 26 November.

As Stranger Things prepares for its 'traumatising' final battle on screen, a new, real-world drama is just beginning. With David Harbour absent from the London premiere, reports of a 'full-on meltdown' over 'bullying' allegations from Millie Bobby Brown are casting a long shadow over the show's farewell.