The countdown is on. As the final, terrifying chapter of Stranger Things prepares to drop over the Christmas and New Year period, the internet has become a sprawling, feverish landscape of theories and desperate last-minute speculation.

Everyone is trying to guess how the epic saga of the Hawkins 'Party' will finally be resolved, but one single, innocuous-looking tweet from 2019 has now resurfaced, sending the entire fan base into a state of collective meltdown. Could the show's writers have revealed the emotional core of the ending years ago, hiding it in plain sight?

The piece of evidence in question is a social media post, originally published by the official Stranger Things writers' account back in 2019. It paired the quote, 'Let's start a new party, you and me', with an image showing the cover of a Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master's handbook.

At the time, the quote was immediately recognisable to viewers as the heartfelt promise Will Byers makes to Mike Wheeler in the third season, a metaphor for rebuilding their friendship after the group began to drift apart amid the chaos of adolescence and romance. Yet, the choice of imagery in that old tweet has now taken on a far deeper, almost prophetic, meaning for fans piecing together the endgame.

But isn’t Will a sorcerer? Mike made Holly a cleric. It might be Holly saying it to Mike after everything happens — IAreAwesomeman (@IAreAwesomeman) December 11, 2025

The Cryptic Clue: Why Mike's Paladin and Will's Cleric Classes Matter

It's no accident that the Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, are known for meticulously planning their narrative arcs years in advance. This forethought is precisely why fans are treating this four-year-old tweet not as nostalgia, but as a critical piece of the puzzle.

The image attached to the quote doesn't just feature any Dungeons & Dragons book; it distinctly shows a cleric and a paladin on the cover. This is where the detective work becomes compelling. Way back in the second season of the show, Mike defined the roles of his adventuring party. He stated plainly: 'I'm our Paladin, Will's our Cleric, Dustin's our Bard, and Lucas is our Ranger.'

A paladin, in D&D lore, is often the leader — the holy knight and protector, a perfect fit for Mike's fierce, unwavering loyalty to his friends, particularly Eleven and Will. A cleric, conversely, is typically the healer and the one tied to matters of life and death, an apt description for Will, who has been metaphorically and literally closest to death and the Upside Down throughout the entire story. The fact that the tweet's image deliberately features these two specific character classes — Paladin and Cleric — on the cover alongside Mike's direct quote to Will is simply too precise to be a mere coincidence.

The Final Goodbye: Confirming the Stranger Things Epilogue

For many, this revelation confirms not the dramatic apocalyptic climax — Vecna's destruction or the closing of the final gate — but the quieter, more meaningful epilogue that follows. One fan's Twitter commentary sums up the widespread belief: 'The Duffers knowing how the last 20 minutes of the final episode goes for years now, and this was tweeted in 2019... We are really going to see Mike say this to Will in the epilogue. That was always the plan'.

This certainty is shared by others, with one person commenting, 'This feels like a spoiler. Them packing up to go to college and Mike says this as a callback to s3. A beautiful ending, honestly'.

The most popular interpretation suggests the final scene will focus entirely on Will and Mike, perhaps as they are packing up to leave Hawkins for university or moving onto the next stage of their adult lives. Mike's line, 'Let's start a new party, you and me', would then function as a profound callback to their season three conversation, signalling that while the world-saving 'Party' of their youth is dissolving, their fundamental bond — their two-person friendship, or perhaps something more — will endure.

While some counter-arguments have been put forward — notably that in later volumes, Mike identifies Holly as the Cleric and Stranger Things season five volume one we saw Will is shown as the Sorcerer — the original, deeply intentional pairing of the Paladin and Cleric from Season Two holds significantly more emotional weight for the original friendship.

It would provide a beautifully cyclical and nostalgic ending, grounding the entire sci-fi horror show in the simple, beating heart of its friendships. Given the Duffer Brothers' incredible track record for rewarding close attention to detail, it seems highly likely that this four-year-old, cryptic clue is precisely the beautiful, poignant closing note that the final season of Stranger Things is due to land on.

The Duffer Brothers have proven they plan their emotional beats years in advance. This cryptic 2019 tweet, featuring the Paladin and Cleric, suggests the grand, apocalyptic finale will be grounded in the most fundamental bond of the entire series. When the final episode drops this New Year, don't just watch the action — pay close attention to the final, quiet moments between Mike and Will.