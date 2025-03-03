In an era where digital transformation is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, the world of finance is no exception. From the rise of cryptocurrencies to the expansion of digital banking, financial technology is revolutionising the way people interact with money. At the forefront of documenting this shift is Sebastian Celea, whose book, Banking Beyond Borders: The Digital Revolution with Crypto and Blockchain, delves into the impact of these innovations. In this exclusive interview, he shares his insights on the evolving financial landscape, the potential of blockchain, and what the future holds for money as we know it.

Thank you for joining us, Sebastian. Congratulations on your book. What inspired you to write Banking Beyond Borders: The Digital Revolution with Crypto and Blockchain?

SC (SC): Thank you. The inspiration came from observing how rapidly finance is evolving. I've always been fascinated by technology's influence on traditional industries, and few sectors have seen as much disruption as banking and finance. From digital-only banks challenging age-old institutions to Bitcoin redefining what we understand as money, it felt like the right time to document this massive transformation and explore its implications for the future.

Digital banking and cryptocurrency are already trending topics. What do you believe sets your book apart from others in this space?

SC: I think it's the storytelling aspect. While I dive into the technicalities and trends, I wanted readers to connect with the human side of these innovations—the visionaries, risk-takers, and even sceptics who shaped this revolution. Instead of just presenting data and facts, I share real stories, insights, and conversations from industry pioneers. That makes it accessible to both finance professionals and curious readers who may not be familiar with the technical jargon.

In your book, you talk about the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. What are your thoughts on their future?

SC: Bitcoin laid the foundation, but what excites me most is how the technology behind it—blockchain—is evolving. I see a future where cryptocurrencies coexist with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, creating a hybrid financial ecosystem. However, for that future to materialise, we need clearer regulations, stronger security measures, and broader public understanding.

You also cover digital banks in your book. How do you think they will continue to evolve?

SC: Digital banks are just getting started. We're seeing a shift towards hyper-personalised services powered by AI and data analytics. Traditional banks have struggled to meet customer demands for speed and convenience, and that gap has allowed digital-first players to thrive. In the future, I think we'll see more partnerships between traditional institutions and fintech companies to offer seamless, tech-driven experiences.

What role does blockchain play beyond just cryptocurrencies?

SC: That's one of the most exciting parts of the story. Blockchain has use cases far beyond currency. It's being used for secure voting systems, transparent supply chains, and even in healthcare to manage patient data securely. The transparency and trust it provides can solve problems that traditional systems have struggled with for years.

There's a chapter in your book titled The War Against Fraud. Why is this topic so critical?

SC: Because trust is the backbone of finance. With the rise of digital banking and crypto, there have been numerous instances of fraud, hacks, and scams. It's crucial to educate people on how to protect themselves while also highlighting the technological advancements—like blockchain—that are being used to combat financial crimes.

Do you think crypto can completely replace fiat money in the future?

SC: That's a fascinating debate. I don't think it's about replacement but rather coexistence. Fiat will continue to play a role, but crypto offers benefits that fiat cannot—like faster cross-border transactions and decentralised finance solutions. The key is finding a balance where both can thrive.

What do you hope readers take away from your book?

SC: I want readers to come away with a deeper understanding of the digital financial revolution—both its potential and its pitfalls. Whether you're a seasoned investor, a fintech enthusiast, or just someone curious about where the future of money is headed, I hope the book offers valuable insights and sparks meaningful conversations about what's next.

What's next for you, Sebastian? Any future projects in the works?

SC: Absolutely. I'm already exploring ideas for my next book, possibly focusing more on decentralised finance and its implications for global economies. The financial world is evolving so quickly that there's never a shortage of stories to tell.