Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly at odds, with sources claiming the couple is 'not on good terms at all'. Amid the tension, the actress has found guidance and support from longtime friend Russell Crowe.

Close girlfriends have rallied around Kidman, but she has also leaned on Crowe, the Australian actor she has known for decades. An insider told Woman's Day that Rusty, 61, has been helping the actress navigate co-parenting, drawing from his own experience raising two sons with ex-wife Danielle Spencer following a difficult divorce.

'Nicole and Keith aren't on good terms at all, and she's desperate to try and salvage a friendship from her marriage, just like Russell and Danielle managed to do so well for their kids', the source said.

Crowe Has Been a 'Total Rock' for Kidman

Recent reports suggest Kidman has turned to Crowe as a trusted ally during this emotionally challenging period. According to an insider, the Gladiator star has been 'a total rock' for her as she deals with marital tension and co-parenting demands.

Insiders report that Crowe checks in on Kidman frequently. A source told National Enquirer that he has been on the phone with the Babygirl icon almost daily, helping her 'pick up the pieces and rebuild her life'.

'Russell knows exactly what it's like to be the reluctant divorcee and has been an incredible shoulder for her - and the perfect confidant to calm her down when she's getting upset', the source added.

'Nothing Romantic' Between Crowe and Kidman

Kidman and Crowe have been friends for more than three decades, and insiders emphasise their relationship is purely platonic. 'They're strictly friends. He's just very concerned about her because he knows her marriage was everything to her', the source explained.

Their long-standing friendship makes it natural for Kidman to depend on him during difficult times. The insider stressed there is 'nothing romantic' between them.

The 'Big Little Lies' star reportedly told the source that Crowe gives 'such good advice'. 'She really values having a man's perspective on things. He's helped to steady her, and she's so grateful', the insider added.

Crowe, who endured 'his own heartbreaking divorce' from Spencer, reportedly understands the emotional challenges Kidman is facing.

Kidman Might Return to the Dating Scene Soon

While Crowe's support has been vital, sources indicate that Kidman may be ready to open a new chapter in her love life. An insider claimed she is considering returning to dating and is open to meeting someone 'young and hot'.

Friends have allegedly encouraged her to start a new relationship as a way to 'get past this betrayal' she reportedly felt from Urban.

As tensions continue between Kidman and Urban, the actress appears to be leaning on a strong circle of support while carefully considering her next steps. Crowe's guidance reportedly provides her with stability, helping her navigate co-parenting and personal life decisions.

Fans will be watching to see if Nicole Kidman chooses to focus on family, friendship, or opens herself to romance again. With trusted allies by her side, sources say she is approaching this chapter with caution but also a renewed sense of strength.