A shocking investigation has uncovered Telegram group chats involving over 70,000 men from around the world, where participants exchanged explicit advice and resources on incapacitating, raping, and otherwise harming women. The findings have ignited widespread outrage and calls for stricter regulation of online platforms.

Investigation Unveils Disturbing Practices

The investigation, led by Germany's largest public broadcasting network ARD, revealed the existence of multiple Telegram groups where members shared images and live videos of assaults and provided detailed instructions for carrying out such crimes.

Participants, primarily communicating in English, discussed ways to target women within their own households, including wives, girlfriends, mothers, and sisters.

According to the Telegraph, members even supplied links to online shops selling sedatives disguised as everyday products, such as hair care items, to facilitate their attacks. One participant reportedly boasted about drugging his wife and offering her to other men.

Telegram's Troubling Track Record

Telegram, founded in 2013 by Russian tech billionaire Pavel Durov, has come under intense scrutiny for its failure to regulate content linked to criminal activities.

With over 950 million users, the messaging app has gained popularity for its robust encryption and refusal to share user data with government agencies.

However, this stance has also made it a haven for illicit activities, including drug trafficking, child sexual exploitation, and, as this investigation highlights, enabling sexual violence.

Despite claims of having a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal content, Telegram has faced criticism for its inaction.

According to Reuters, the platform has repeatedly refused to join initiatives such as the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which work to identify and remove harmful content.

It has also declined participation in programmes aimed at combating revenge pornography.

Telegram's controversial founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France in August 2024 on charges related to enabling criminal activity through insufficient platform moderation.

Although released on bail of £4.1 million (€5 million), Durov remains under house arrest as he awaits trial.

The Reality of Sexual Violence Against Women

The findings of this investigation align with broader patterns of abuse. According to the Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre, one in four women aged 16 to 74 in England and Wales has experienced sexual violence at least once.

In the year ending March 2022, an estimated 798,000 women in the UK were victims of rape, a grim reminder of the pervasive nature of this issue.

Women are disproportionately at risk from those closest to them. Studies indicate they are 46% more likely to be raped by intimate partners than by other acquaintances.

The scale of abuse underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the root causes of violence and support victims.

A Global Call to Action

The revelations about these Telegram groups highlight the urgent need for international cooperation to regulate online platforms and prevent their misuse.

The UK's Online Safety Act of 2023, which holds social media platforms accountable for safeguarding users from illegal content, represents a step in the right direction. However, without consistent global enforcement, such initiatives risk falling short.

The use of encrypted messaging apps to facilitate crimes like those uncovered in this investigation points to a broader challenge in balancing privacy with public safety.

As governments and organisations grapple with these complexities, the need for robust, enforceable policies becomes ever more apparent.