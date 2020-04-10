As temperature rises across the northern hemisphere, the world hopes to see a change in the virus behaviour and drop in the spread of the pandemic. However, the latest report suggests that we might be disappointed.

The belief is based on the seasonal patterns viral diseases have shown previously. Many flu-like infections peak in cold weather and fade away with the arrival of summers. However, the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (Nasem), said in a public report sent to the White House that the summer heat may not impact the spread of the virus.

According to Independent, the report is based on a review of a "variety of research reports" that do not offer any evidence that "summer weather will interfere with the spread of the coronavirus." Therefore, the precautionary measures must not slow down, and social distancing shall continue.

The nine-page report known as a rapid expert consultation was sent to Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House and acting director of the National Science Foundation.

"Given current data, we believe that the pandemic likely will not diminish because of summer, and we should be careful not to base policies and strategies around the hope that it will," said Kristian Andersen, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California and a member of the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats at the National Academies.

As per the report, he goes on to say that there is a chance of a mild reduction in the spread of COVID-19 at the beginning of the summer months. However, this might be the result of other preventive measures such as lockdown, social distancing and not the summer heat and humidity.

Meanwhile, Dr David Relman of Stanford University insists that human behaviour will continue to impact the spread of the virus. Studying host-microbe interactions at the said university, the doctor concluded exposure to the virus through human cough and sneeze will continue to be the major factor in the virus's contagion and the rising temperature "just won't matter than much."

Nevertheless, there have been reports that suggest optimistic outcome in summer conditions. However, the scope of these studies is deemed "short and limited."

Among many such reports, a study conducted by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) reported a few cases of COVID-19 in warm weather in its preliminary findings, but the study reportedly lacks a "definitive conclusion."

Meanwhile, the report sent to the White House reportedly added a word of caution citing the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases in countries like Australia and Iran. "Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed," the report suggests.

As of Thursday, there have been more than 1,600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 100,000 deaths across the globe.