The blossoming relationship between a Hollywood heavyweight and a Broadway luminary is facing a significant legal hurdle, as the high-profile divorce of the Younger actress remains unresolved after a year of public dating.

The individuals at the centre of this narrative are Hugh Jackman, the 57-year-old Wolverine star, and Sutton Foster, the 50-year-old actress.

Foster is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband of ten years, Hollywood screenwriter Ted Griffin, known for penning Ocean's Eleven.

While the couple's romance is described as 'strong,' insiders claim a 'dark cloud' hangs over the pair because Foster's legal split from Gryphon has yet to be finalised, despite Jackman having settled his own divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in June 2025.

The reports surfaced in the first week of January 2026, coinciding with the couple's return from a New Year's holiday.

The duo was recently photographed sharing intimate moments in Costa Rica over the weekend of 3 January 2026, though the legal complexities of the divorce are being processed in the New York County Supreme Court.

Despite the legal 'limbo,' the couple appeared remarkably untroubled during their tropical retreat. Photographed wading into the ocean at sunset, the pair were seen laughing and leaping over waves, marking one of their most public displays of affection since confirming their romance in January 2025. However, sources close to Foster suggest the ongoing paperwork is a source of 'lingering pain.'

While Jackman's 27-year marriage to Furness was officially dissolved on 12 June 2025, Foster's petition, filed on 22 October 2024, is reportedly more complex due to shared assets and the co-parenting of their eight-year-old daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, whom they adopted in 2017.

The Broadway Bond and 'Traumatic' Fallout

The relationship between Jackman and Foster is famously rooted in their time co-starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man between 2021 and 2023.

While the pair maintained a professional facade during the show's run, the subsequent breakdown of both their marriages sparked intense industry speculation.

Deborra-Lee Furness, Jackman's former spouse, recently described her experience of the split as a 'traumatic journey of betrayal' that 'cuts deep,' a sentiment she shared shortly after filing for divorce in May 2025.

Foster, described as a 'sensitive person,' is reportedly struggling to balance the excitement of her new life with Jackman against the grief of ending a decade-long chapter with Griffin.

The contrast between the 'giddy' red carpet debut they made at the Gotham Awards in late 2025 and the 'dark cloud' of the courtroom highlights the complicated reality of a high-stakes Hollywood transition.

Tensions have reportedly been exacerbated by rumours of Foster's 'jealousy' regarding Jackman's on-screen chemistry with Kate Hudson in their upcoming film, Song Sung Blue.

Wedding Rumours and Bedford House Hunting

Despite the legal delays, the couple appears to be planning a permanent future. Reports from Australian media suggest that Jackman has already instructed his team to clear a 'significant window' in late 2026 for a potential wedding.

The actor is reportedly house-hunting in Bedford, an upscale enclave outside New York City favoured by stars like Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart, seeking a marital home that offers more privacy than Manhattan.

The move toward a shared residence suggests that once the 'dark cloud' of the divorce finally clears, the couple intends to move quickly. For now, the transition remains a delicate balancing act of managing 'profound wounds' from the past while navigating a very public romance.

A Year of Public Evolution

As 2026 begins, the 'Hugh and Sutton' story has evolved from a whispered Broadway rumour into a definitive Hollywood power pairing. Their recent Costa Rican holiday serves as a testament to their commitment, even as they face accusations of 'on-set chemistry' during their stage run, leading to their respective marital collapses.

With Foster's divorce expected to conclude in the coming months, the legal barriers to their union are slowly eroding.

For the fans who watched their chemistry ignite on the stage of the Winter Garden Theatre, the 'last twist' in this real-life drama will be the final signature on the divorce papers that allows the couple to step out from the cloud and into their planned European honeymoon tour.