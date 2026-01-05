Sutton Foster, 50, is an acclaimed American actress, singer, and dancer whose career spans Broadway, television, and film. Born on 18 March 1975 in Statesboro, Georgia, and raised in Troy, Michigan, she has become one of the most celebrated figures in musical theatre. Her estimated net worth is around $4 million (£3 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Foster remains engaged in the performing arts scene. She has been featured in television series such as Younger (2015) and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (2017). Her filmography includes the 2014 release The Angriest Man in Brooklyn.

Alongside her performances, Foster also engages in visual art, displaying her creations in galleries across New York, highlighting her diverse artistic talents.

Iconic Performances on Broadway Stage

Foster stepped onto the Broadway stage for the first time in 1996, taking on the role of Sandy Dumbrowski in a revival of Grease. She gained recognition for her starring role in Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, securing her first Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Notable achievements followed, including her role as Princess Fiona in the 2008 premiere of Shrek the Musical and as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, earning her a second Tony Award.

In 2022, Foster shared the stage with Hugh Jackman in a Broadway revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre. She portrayed Marian, a librarian enchanted by Jackman's con artist character Harold Hill. The production, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took place from February 2022 to January 2023. The show received acclaim for the strong chemistry between its lead actors and Foster's captivating performance.

Past Marriages and Family Life

Foster's personal life has often drawn attention alongside her professional achievements. Her first marriage was to fellow Broadway actor Christian Borle, but it only lasted from 2006 to 2009.

Then in 2014, she tied the knot with screenwriter Ted Griffin. The couple welcomed a daughter, Emily, into their family through adoption by 2017. However, their marriage concluded with a divorce in October 2024, just before reaching their 10th anniversary.

New Romance With Hugh Jackman

Sutton Foster and The Greatest Showman actor Hugh Jackman are said to have crossed paths in 2019 when they were both selected for leading roles in The Music Man. Rehearsals kicked off in November 2021 after facing delays from the pandemic, leading to a blossoming personal connection alongside their on-stage collaboration.

Their relationship transitioned to romance in late 2024 following both of their respective marital separations. The two officially confirmed their romance in January 2025 as they were captured kissing on a fast-food outing after initially being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, as reported by the Daily Mail at the time.

In February 2025, a source revealed to Us Weekly that they were 'madly in love.' The insider added: 'They're not officially living together but spending a lot of time together.'

The couple consistently showed how they were together during the latter part of 2025. Notable moments featured coordinated red carpet appearances at the Gotham Awards and the New York premiere of Jackman's film Song Sung Blue, where they were spotted together arm‑in‑arm and showing support for each other.

Jackman also took their relationship to social media later that year, showing support as Foster did a live performance. In the caption, he wrote: 'That's an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical.'

The most recent glimpse into their relationship came in early January 2026, when Jackman and Foster were photographed during a romantic getaway in Costa Rica. TMZ showed images of the pair enjoying a sunset beach outing, hugging and wading hand‑in‑hand in the ocean. Foster was pictured in a blue two‑piece swimsuit, while Jackman wore casual black-and-white swimwear.